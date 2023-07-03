Jaqueline Bracamontes’ Controversial Submarine Adventure Stirs Up Criticism

Title: Jacky Bracamontes Faces Backlash for Risky Submarine Adventure amid Recent Tragedy

Subtitle: Fans condemn the former beauty queen for putting her family in danger

For the past week, Jacky Bracamontes and her family have been enjoying a well-deserved vacation. The Fuentes Bracamontes began their trip in Las Vegas before making a stop in the breathtaking Hawaiian Islands. However, their recent adventure in a submarine, descending to a depth of 40 meters, has sparked criticism on social media.

The timing of this excursion has raised eyebrows, as it comes shortly after the tragic accident involving the Titan capsule, which claimed the lives of five individuals. Fans and followers have expressed their disappointment and concern over Bracamontes’ insensitivity towards those still grieving from the tragedy.

Sharing every detail of her family vacation, as she usually does, Bracamontes took to her social media platforms to showcase their underwater adventure. However, even her most loyal followers condemned her for venturing into the sea, at a formidable depth of 130 feet (equivalent to 40 meters). Given the context, many considered it too dangerous for Bracamontes and her family to undertake such an excursion.

Aware of the risks involved, Bracamontes’ husband, Martín Fuentes, attempted to clarify the situation in a video he shared. He revealed that it was Jacky who persuaded him not to cancel the submarine trip, as it had initially been planned before the tragic accident. Fuentes expressed his desire to experience the adventure but assured viewers that anyone who preferred to stay on land was free to do so. Despite his initial opposition to the trip, Bracamontes eventually agreed, and the family proceeded with the submarine excursion.

Sharing her perspective on Instagram, Bracamontes wrote, “Obviously Jaqueline Bracamontes wanted to cancel getting into the submarine, and I had always wanted to get on or get into one and go down to more than 40 meters. I told them: -Whoever doesn’t want to, stays on land and what do you think? #allaaboard (everyone on board), #todosalsubmarino. Yes, it was very cool…”, accompanied by a video showcasing the details of the submarine trip, which her five daughters also took part in.

The submarine adventure took place in the waters of the island of Maui, and luckily, no mishaps occurred during the trip. However, the response from fans and followers was mixed. Many criticized Bracamontes for putting her five young daughters at risk, especially considering their small age. The publication received a multitude of comments expressing disappointment and concern.

One commenter stated, “Not crazy would I do that with my daughters and even less after what just happened…”. Another wrote, “How adventurous, really, without fear of God, they are seeing and not even like that…”. Another commenter questioned, “Did you analyze the negative consequences of that for girls? It’s not a pretty ride.” Others speculated that Bracamontes’ motives for embarking on the adventure were more about attention-seeking rather than genuine interest.

While Bracamontes and her family were fortunate to have a safe submarine experience, the public’s reaction highlights the importance of considering the potential risks involved in activities, especially after recent tragedies. As social media allows for greater exposure and scrutiny, celebrities and influencers must be conscious of the messages they convey and the potential impact on their followers.