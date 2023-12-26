Jarhead Fertilizer – Carceral Warfare

by Oliver on December 18, 2023 in Album

Die Full of Hell– splinter group Jarhead Fertilizer optimized on Carceral Warfare the virtues of the unoriginal but practically everything right death metal madness presented by the 2021 debut Product of My Environment.

Around the outstanding drummer and here as a singer, David Bland (who plays his role as leader in the absolute service of the cause) gargles with acid-laced dirt in nasty shallows Hysteria The band from Ocean City doesn’t want to win originality awards, but instead wants to let off bastardized steam with a socio-political conscience and grown muscles.

Jarhead Fertilizer inject their eclectic battle plate with constant character through the intensity of the performance and a virtually insatiable hunger, inject infernal death injections into sluggish caverncore, bring so many grind, slam and power violence characteristics to the pit, oscillating between bulldozer and kerosene in the extremes attitude, harass the doom with crust punk style and support the songwriting with a dynamic that is always kept high.

Cell Warrior sends bouncing elements into the meat grinder, Parasitic Pathology throws his inferno particularly quickly and Wrath of Judas treats itself to a psychedelic, otherworldly sample intro in order to shell out more concrete riffs. Mark of the Beast Immediately afterwards, it ignites as an even more pissed-off incitement to a rumbling monster in the shallows of the Hellmouth, complete with a thrashy solo.

Atmospherically cultivated Carceral Warfare also a gesture that matches the artwork, if the same Blood of the Lamb nervous hi-hat and police sirens give me an urban hip-hop aesthetic, Torture Cage As an industrial interlude, it scrapes grime with a filthy gutter aura, and the title track closer, after its opening manifesto, leans further into the atmospheric display of the quartet than many other passages on the record. This part of the sound palette, which works with interludes and genre-external aspects, has been fleshed out in a well-balanced manner compared to the debut, also provides breath-taking contrasts and sharpens the profile, where the compositions are more likely to stick with their sum than explicit climaxes, while also being symptomatic of the overarching one The arc of tension has become more rounded.

Carceral Warfare knocks and staples, drags and blasts. The sound is ugly and caustic, but it tackles the morass with the tight horns of a great production and shows a conciseness staged with clear contours. The bass is fundamentally deep, the guitars slither and groove with heaviness to shimmering peaks. This creates an almost morbid appeal, an archaic rage, whose spastic chaos is constantly on hold, as a radical blast that follows an interesting and captivating flow of aggression that is homogeneous, organic and perfectly compact over just 29 minutes.

The sometimes stoic, sometimes sweaty, and always with proven means provoking a certain unpredictability friction of the agony, nihilism and catharsis released, is simply wonderfully entertaining: Carceral Warfare does not reach the performance limits of Jarhead Fertilizerbut successfully shows how great the potential of a band is, which is popularly used by “Full of Hell side project“Status is already being sold short.

CARCERAL WARFARE by Jarhead Fertilizer

