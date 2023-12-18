Jason Momoa Talks Future of Aquaman Franchise and Role in “Lost Kingdom”

**Jason Momoa Unsure About Future of “Aquaman” Series, Excited for “Lost Kingdom” Release**

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa, best known for his role as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, recently shared his thoughts on the future of the “Aquaman” series. In a recent interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Momoa expressed his love for the character but also hinted that the upcoming film “Aquaman 2: Lost Kingdom” might be his last time playing the King of Atlantis.

In the highly-anticipated sequel, “Aquaman” officially ascends the throne of Atlantis and becomes a father, while also having to face a formidable enemy in the form of Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. As the release date for “Lost Kingdom” draws closer, Momoa acknowledged that the possibility of an “Aquaman 3” is in the hands of the audience.

Momoa stated, “I don’t want ‘Aquaman 2’ to be the final ending… I love this character and I want to play it for the long term.” He expressed his desire for the audience to enjoy the movie, as their support would determine the future of the “Aquaman” series.

While the future of the franchise remains uncertain, Momoa expressed his interest in continuing to work with Warner Bros. and DC Studios. “If there’s a place for me in their world, I’d love to be a part of it,” he said. This sentiment comes amidst recent appointments of James Gunn and Peter Safran as heads of DC film projects, hinting at potential collaboration in the future.

As anticipation for “Aquaman 2: Lost Kingdom” builds, Momoa and Abdul-Mateen II teased a thrilling and shocking ultimate battle for supremacy between Aquaman and Black Manta. The film is set to be released in Taiwan on December 20 and in the United States on December 22, promising an action-packed and visually stunning experience for fans of the series.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the future of the “Aquaman” series, Momoa’s dedication to the character has remained unwavering. As he prepares to reprise his iconic role in “Lost Kingdom,” fans can look forward to an epic showdown between Aquaman and his nemesis, Black Manta.

