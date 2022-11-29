“Mrs. Gray will never go out of style,” says designer Jason, a designer with a deep love for fashion history and movies. “The style of the 1950s has been my inspiration ever since I was 10 years old watching Hollywood movies. That’s how I learned English.” A blue strapless dress by Yves Klein, with a puffed tail, added mystery in a silhouette shot that Irving Penn used long ago.

JASON WU COLLECTION’s skin-like tulle dresses and open-knit dresses are as classic as they are chic. Sweeter and softer were the tulle gowns, one airy lilac and the other sand, adorned with delicate mesh strips that took 100 hours to make.

JASON WU COLLECTION isn’t just for red carpet events, as evidenced by his fuchsia shirtdresses, floral tweed bras and mini suits. He realized people weren’t coming to him for basics, so he had a blue dress with a corsage and a stretch-lace turtleneck.

The most party-friendly items in this season’s collection are all made of the material JASON WU COLLECTION used in the spring collection, raffia woven with wire. A little black dress with a fun fringe is the perfect gift for yourself this Christmas.

