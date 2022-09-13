There is a small book by Giovanni Comisso (Secret Agents of Venice, 1705 – 1797) dating back to the 1940s – the last edition should be from 1984 for Longanesi) which was important in the work, especially the most recent one, of Javier Marìas. He spoke to me for the first time years ago, on the occasion of an award: other than Wikileaks, he said, thinking of the very rich documentation proposed by the Venetian writer on the activity of the infallible spies and secret agents of San Marco. And how can we not think of Comisso, today, at least for Berta Isla and Tomás Nevinson, the novels of 2019 and this year released in Italian by Einaudi? Perhaps it is not too late for a further memory of the writer who passed away the other day, at least to emphasize that he was an author of the “if”. “If that night they had asked me how I would have reacted in front of a man who had pulled out a sword in a public toilet …” says for example in the last volume of the trilogy Your face tomorrow the protagonist-narrator Jaime Deza, and he knows no other answer than that constituted by the novel itself, a syntactic cascade that becomes hand-to-hand over time.

Marìas was also a “difficult” writer, because of his long sentences, the broad breath of prose; difficult but much loved by the public of readers, and as far as Italy is concerned it was reciprocated love towards our authors, not only classics. He was an intellectual who did not deny himself to public discussion on the issues of politics and society, critical at least until a few years ago of his country, Spain, and in general of the European situation. But with an important distinction: “When I write novels, I’m not a citizen.” He repeated it several times, explaining that «When you write for the press, you do it with your name. It is not supposed to be fiction. In the novel the writer is freer, more savage. In almost all my books there is a first person narrator, but the narrator does not necessarily coincide with me, I don’t feel completely responsible for the things he says. And perhaps this is why there is more truth than when you write for the press, where you are aware of where and why. In the novel one is more sincere, brutal, pessimistic ».

In these times when we tend to identify tout court the author who writes the book with the narrator who says I in it, asking for coherence between life and writing and creating that short circuit that passes under various labels, from cultural appropriation to cancel-

culture, perhaps up to the so-called me-too (perhaps a little down on the cultural tic stock exchange), the legacy that Marìas leaves us is important, even beyond its titles: that is, as an attitude towards life and of literature, that mysterious and perhaps deceptive salvation promised by art. She should at least be meditated upon by the inexhaustible novel producers that surround us, by beautiful souls in the name of good intentions.

“I think of the novel as an art form, together perhaps with music, which can deal with time and represent it with the greatest acuity. It can give us back the length of time that really matters, what we have lived intensely. It can give time, which in life has no time to exist, precisely the time to exist ». It reminds us very closely of a rather famous passage by Proust (a reference strangely ignored in the fervor of the re-enactments), about Vinteuil’s “sonatina” which reveals to Swann his love for Odette: “Perhaps only nothing is true, and our whole dream is non-existent; but then we feel that it is necessary that even these musical phrases, these notions having existence only in relation to it, be nothing. We will perish, but having these divine prisoners as hostages, who will follow our destiny. And death with them has something less bitter, less inglorious, less probable perhaps ».