Javier Milei: “Perhaps someone has no money and does not want to be indoctrinated with Marxist garbage”

The presidential candidate Javier Miley he carried out an analysis of the budget and explained that he proposes a plan through which it would be possible to cut 13% of public spending. Among other things, it would imply cuts in public works and transfers to the provinces. However, he clarified that he would not touch the budget for education.

“I am not going to touch the education budget. Nobody is going to lack the education they have,” said the liberal economist in dialogue with Luis Majul for The cornice in LN+at the same time that he affirmed that he will not touch the public health budget either, although he will advance with another series of reforms.

In this sense, he mentioned eliminating public works and implementing a private initiative system, together with a removal of tariff subsidies, although without charging everything on the price paid by users of the services. “Not only can you work on the company’s revenues, but you can also work on lowering its costs,” he said.

“The first generation reforms include a reform of the State: lower public spending, taxes and eliminate regulations; deregulate the labor market going forward, going to an unemployment insurance system, and once you are competitive -fiscally and labor- you can open the economy without ending in an ‘industricide’, like what happened in the military dictatorship. In parallel, I am proposing to advance in a scheme that ends with the Central Bank,” he explained.

In turn, he maintained that his “chainsaw plan” will be accompanied by strong measures against inflation and that he “has the conviction” that he will manage to lower it in order to work towards his goal of “Argentina becoming a world power again”. something that affirms that it is possible in a period of between 35 and 40 years.

