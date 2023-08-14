Javier Milei won in all of Neuquén and left Nadia Márquez near a bench

the blunt win by Javier Milei in the national PASO It was also repeated in Neuquén, where last night he prevailed with almost 40% of the votes as the most voted candidate for president in the province. Its list of national deputies, headed by the current councilor Nadia Márquez, managed to retain the flow of La Libertad Avanza despite having competed with the Arriba Neuquén label.

He ballot cut was not significant to twist the drag of the presidentialso the result of the Juntos por el Cambio internship between Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta was also repeated at the provincial level, with the deputy Francisco Sánchez confirmed to contest his re-election in October. “It was a angry vote against Kirchnerism,” he analyzed the results last night.

The right-wing alliance was the second most voted political space in Neuquén, with almost 23% who added their two lists. On an individual level, behind Milei, Bullrich was in second place, although he was followed by very closely the candidate of the Union for the Homeland, Sergio Massawho fought inch by inch as the provisional data became known.

The Kirchnerist election was bad, something that was reflected in the absence of celebrations or public statements by local candidates. The candidate for deputy Pablo Todero He limited himself to posting on his social networks that they will continue to “work hard” to continue “building and being the political force that allows us to move forward.”

The stake in the province was again higher than the national average and exceeded 75%. Election day passed without major difficulties, although the absence of party prosecutors in many schools was notable.

Milei’s triumph was even in all departments, except for Catan Lil, the only one where Massa won. The Libertarian candidate got his results more forceful in the area of ​​greatest oil influence: in Añelo it obtained more than 55%. In Zapala it obtained more than 40.5%, while in Confluencia and Pehuenches it exceeded 39%.

Its performance in the North of Neuquén was also good, where it prevailed in practically all the localities. In the South she averaged between 35% and 38% of the vote.

“We made an excellent choice. Regardless of how each location closes, Freedom has triumphed, freedom is advancing”, affirmed yesterday Márquez, who was left with serious chances of winning a seat in the Chamber of Deputies in October. She said that, if elected, will choose to go to Congress and not for the Legislature bench that won on April 16.

The candidate assured that she remains within the Neuquinizate front that led governor-elect Rolando Figueroa to victory and that represents the “right” paw within that space. He also anticipated that Milei’s visit is expected before the general election: “we will communicate tomorrow, we are in contact with the team,” he said.

Yesterday’s results are the first that show the province of Neuquén leaning towards a presidential option outside of Peronism/Kirchnerism since the PASO was implemented in 2011.

Regarding the category of national deputies, there was no surprise that the Neuquén Popular Movementwho was with a short ticket, could not make a good performance and came in fourth place as a political forcewith 8.77% of the votes, according to the provisional scrutiny.

The lists that were left out for October, due to having lost their internship, were the one headed by Leticia Esteves from Juntos por el Cambio, that of Hugo Rauque from the MPN and that of Patricia Jure from the FIT Unit. The one that led Gladys Aballay, who accompanied with Free and Socialists the presidential formula of Jesús Escobar, could exceed 1.5% of the votes validly cast and will be in the general instance.

Francisco Sánchez, pre-candidate for national deputy for Together for Change in these STEP 2023.. Photo: Matías Subat.

Sánchez: “People voted as far away from Kirchnerism”

“I won the internal one”. The now candidate for national deputy, Francisco Sánchez, recognized his victory against his internal rival, Leticia Estevesafter 9:00 p.m. in a local supporter in the center of the capital.

The wait for the results was calm and with almost no militant presence. Around 10 p.m., when there was still no official data, David Schlereth, who shared the ticket, and the leader Gastón Sobisch, among other sympathizers, approached the small bunker.

Sánchez, who will compete in October for re-election in the Lower House, considered that the election demonstrated a “rant vote against Kirchnerism” and defined the election of the ruling party as “catastrophic.” “People chose to vote as far from Kirchenrismo as possible”held.

Yesterday he had received a call from Patricia Bullrich to congratulate him, but he gave up answering her to finish giving interviews to the press. He assured that they would have time to talk.

He evaluated that in general “There will be even greater growth of Together for Change” because “it clearly has the best people, the best projects and the learning from 2015-2019 of everything that was not done well.”

Regarding the internship of the space, he considered that “we are all resilient and we understand that we must look forward with the obligation to build”, for which he estimated that they could retain the votes of the space.

Esteves congratulated the winners yesterday and affirmed that, after the internal one, the campaign continues with everyone together, “with each one of those who make up this broad, diverse and mature coalition that is Together for Change.”





