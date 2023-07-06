Javier Saiz, his departure from Corrientes, the changes that “renew the day to day” and the “challenge” of playing in the Institute

Javier Saiz has spent almost a lifetime playing in Corrientes. After nine consecutive seasons playing in Regatas first and San Martín later, the pivot will have the pleasure of playing in the National Basketball League for a team from Córdoba, his hometown. Saiz will wear the Instituto shirt in the next season of the League and also in the South American League.

Born on February 26, 1994, the 2.06-meter intern was trained in Hindu, he also went through the Atenas youth academy before arriving at Regatas to debut in the League on September 30, 2014, precisely in the Rosario classic against San Martin.

He is very happy to play in Córdoba. “What do you think”, Saiz tells Mundo D from Corrientes, where he arrived on Wednesday night “to accommodate things a little here, order everything to go to Córdoba well, calm down”, he says.

In each market, Saiz sounded in Córdoba. First in Athens, even last season he already went to look for the Institute, but he had a link with San Martín. “Several years ago the possibility was always there, but for one reason or another it had not occurred. That it is now really makes me very happy to be at home, close to my family, my friends. It is a great joy and I will try to enjoy it to the fullest”, he confessed.

Javier Saiz arrives at the Institute. The Cordovan pivot shared a team with point guard Leandro Vildoza and was coached by Lucas Victoriano. (Marcelo Endelli / National League)

“It is a nice challenge to come to the Institute. In recent seasons he has always tried to be the protagonist and being in a team that wants to be the protagonist is precisely a great challenge and I also think that it renews a little that day-to-day desire that all athletes have. I hope that the objectives that the club has and wants can be met”, added Saiz.

-Is it how to get out of the comfort zone?

-That’s right. That way, when you spend a lot of time in a team that is getting a little thicker and that way, a tremor on the ground is not bad to move that desire from day to day, to continue training, to compete. Putting a change of direction is nice.

-You already played for Lucas Victoriano in Regatas, did you talk about something?

-If we talk about something but since we have played together everything is more than clear. In fact, it gives you security to know what you’re going to find from day one, since I won’t need that adaptation time because I know the team coach, I know his philosophy and it will just be a matter of developing things.

-You also played with Leandro Vildoza…

Yes Yes. With Leandro I also had the chance to play and it is also another advantage to be able to recognize even my teammates and even more so to be here Córdoba, so very nice, it closed me on all sides and I thought it was a nice step for the moment of my career.

-At what point are you in your career precisely?

-Wow, what a good question! Let’s see, I think that the best years for the players are between 26, 27 to 33, 34, some more or some less, but I think that’s the best age for the players, which is a mix of experience for a while. hand, with good physical shape on the other.

-So you are in the best moment? The same, you play with tranquility and wisdom like a player of many years

-That changes according to the characteristics of each player. Out there, especially in the team that I had to be in last year, it was a more ironed team, other years I had a slightly more intense team.

-You come to a club like Instituto that you know well from so many confrontations, with a fan that pushes, puts…

-That when it comes to playing at home makes you grow a lot and it is always nice that people accompany you and I think that a plus is generated there, so you have to try to take advantage of it.

