This Saturday, dubbed “National Movie Day,” theaters across the U.S. dropped their ticket prices to $3 in an effort to bring people back to theaters. Variety found that more than 8.1 million people went to the movies on Saturday, compared with 1.7 million the day before and 1 million the day after. National Movie Day brings the biggest crowds of any day in 2022 to U.S. theaters, leading to an inevitable conclusion: People will go to the movies when they only cost three bucks.

August has been a month-long downturn in movies, the result of many COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns and general supply chain issues. Tom Cruise, though, always found the answer: The top-grossing of the day was “Top Gun: The Lone Ranger.” The film reportedly added about $6 million to its box office over the long weekend. “Spider-Man: No Home”, which was released last Christmas, was second at the box office. This weekend’s top-performing new film — “Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul” — came in at No. 14.

But the real dark horse is Jaws. Shown in theaters across the U.S., the film made about $2.6 million over three days over the weekend. That put it in tenth place for the weekend, just behind Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes and just behind The Girl in the Swamp. For each theater, Jaws outperformed virtually every other movie released this weekend. That’s not bad for a movie that originally came out in 1975 — it only made about $7 million in its opening weekend.

It certainly helped that Jaws was released in 3D and IMAX for the first time ever. Stereo photographer Jeremy Carroll told The Hollywood Reporter that the purpose of this 3D experience is to make viewers feel like they are in the water and get rave reviews. “We can play stereo and make you feel like you’re actually in the water with the characters and the kids playing,” Carroll said.

Even at 47 years old, Jaws is a perfect symbol of the future of cinema. It’s what many consider the original blockbuster, and it’s one of the reasons studios are starting to roll out their best and most successful films in the summer. The things that make a great movie haven’t really changed, Jaws is still a great movie.