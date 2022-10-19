Original title: Jay Chou and Cai Xukun wear the same style! Celebrities are loving ‘top sky-high shoes’ recently! Netizen: This is not as good as barb!

In recent years, almost all luxury fashion brands have launched their own sneakers, bringing more top brand choices to the sneaker circle.

Compared with the high-priced popular sneakers, more and more local players who are not bad will choose these luxury sneakers。

The same is true for celebrities. Whether it is business delivery or private street shooting, the photogenic rate of luxury sneakers is also getting higher and higher.

What are the hottest luxury new shoes this year? Just look at the stars on their feet recently.

I didn’t expect Cai Xukun and Jay Chou to wear the same style!

Louis Vuitton

LV’s popularity is still the only one among luxury goods, and the same is true for luxury sneakers.

From local tyrants around us to stars, LV Trainer is still the first choice.

▼ Chen He on the foot LV Trainer

This year, there are many new versions and a large number of new color schemes, and many stars are vying for their feet.

▼ Su Youpeng on foot LV Trainer

The official price of LV Trainer is ¥9,500. At present, many colors can be purchased at a lower price than the original.

If you had that much money, would you buy a barb or an LV Trainer?

In the LV Anaya show that just passed, the most beautiful cub in the audience was Wang Hedi, who was quite eye-catching in black and white fur.

The shoes on his feet are LV Trainer 2, but the styling style is very different from the LV Trainer.

▼ Wang Hedi on the foot LV Trainer 2

The design of the classic sneakers has been changed, and the shape is more similar to retro basketball shoes. The mid-top design is full of power, and O’Neal and Barkley are all experts when they see it.

The sale price is as high as ￥12,400, and almost every color scheme is currently slightly higher than the original price.

In the Aranya show, there is also a bread shoe version of the LV Trainer, which will debut next year.

Gong Jun has already stepped on his feet first, and the large and round shape adds a bit of cuteness to the high-end and exquisite design.

▼ Gong Jun on the foot LV Trainer bread shoes

Although it is not yet available for purchase, local rich friends can pay attention to it in advance.

Dior

Dior, another luxury giant that has entered the sneaker circle, has earned enough attention with the joint Air Jordan 1 in recent years.

Then it brought a lot of sneakers with a high foot rate, and it covers the most popular shoe types in recent years, such as sneakers, retro running shoes, and bread shoes.

▼ Wang Junkai on foot Dior B27

B27 may be the most popular shoe type of Dior recently, with gray and white color matching + high-quality leather + classic pattern, the upper foot effect is not inferior to Dioe x Air Jordan 1.

Many celebrities such as Wang Junkai are wearing them. The selling price of each version is around 10,000 yuan. The current market price is more than ¥7,000, which is much cheaper than Air Jordan 1.

Another popular shoe type is the B30, the current super-hot retro running shoe shape, which can be said to be the ceiling of the retro running.

▼ Wang Junkai on foot Dior B30

In addition to spokespersons such as Wang Junkai, many NBA players and other overseas stars are also wearing them, and the matching styles are quite diverse.

The launch price is ¥9,000, and it is now available for less than the original price.

In addition to the barbs, Travis Scott also has Dior co-branded B713 bread shoes this year, and he has also brought goods on his feet many times.

▼ Travis Scott on the foot Dior B713

Several colors are divided into limited number 713 and limited number 4713 two.

The price of the limited edition 4713 is slightly lower, and it can be bought below 10,000 yuan, while the rarer limited edition 713 version has a market price of 10,000 or 20,000 yuan.

BOTTEGA VENETA

BOTTEGA VENETA’s TIRE Chelsea boot may be one of the star’s most beloved styles.

▼ Grandpa on the foot BOTTEGA VENETA TIRE

The upper feet are handsome and the legs are long, and there are a variety of sole colors to choose from. Not only Kanye and Hailey have worn them, but they are also the favorite of many domestic stars.

▼ Hailey upper leg BOTTEGA VENETA TIRE

The selling price of the high and low gangs is around 10,000 yuan. At present, Haitao can start at a lower price than the original price.

Another hot shoe type is Puddle Boots rain boots, Kendall Jenner and other stars are on the feet, and they can be seen everywhere on the street.

▼ Kendall 上脚 BOTTEGA VENETA Puddle Boots

The launch price of more than 5500 yuan is definitely the ceiling in rain boots, and it can also be started at a slightly lower price.

With the popularity of bread shoes this year, BOTTEGA VENETA also launched a round and lovely Pillow Sneaker sneakers.

Continuing the brand’s consistent outstanding leather, the thick padding and soft super-thick midsole have been widely praised for both the effect of the upper foot and the comfort.

The launch price is ￥6900. At present, it can be purchased for more than 3,000 yuan from overseas shopping. This price is still relatively cost-effective.

VALENTINO

In addition to high-end ready-to-wear, bags and high-heeled shoes, Valentino has also brought a lot of sneaker items in the past two years.

In addition to the small white shoes that high-end brands will produce, they also follow the fashion trend of the current sneaker circle and launch a variety of bread shoes with a wide profile.

▼ Tan Jian times on the feet VALENTINO OPEN SKATE

The first is the OPEN SKATE that Zhou Yutong, Tan Jianci and many other stars have recently walked on.

▼ Zhou Yutong on the foot VALENTINO OPEN SKATE

It adopts the classic skate shoe shape, adds an oversized tongue and thick padding, and is the most popular design at the moment.

▼ Baihao Zhou on the foot VALENTINO OPEN SKATE

The V-shaped tongue and the color bar design in the middle of the shoe are highly recognizable and stand out among many sneakers this year.

The launch price is ￥7000 yuan, and many colors can be bought at ￥3000+ yuan at present.

Guan Xiaotong recently put on a pink sneaker that is very eye-catching. This shoe is VALENTINO ONE STUD XL.

On the basis of the ONE STUD classic sneakers, the sole and vamp padding are thickened, and thick shoelaces are added to make the shape more individual.

▼ Guan Xiaotong on the foot VALENTINO ONE STUD XL

The pink tones of the same style on the show are even more eye-catching, and for players who like to show off, it’s almost universal for both men and women.

The launch price is ￥8000 yuan, and now Haitao can also start with ￥3000+ yuan.

It has to be said that VALENTINO sneakers still have a price advantage among many high-end brands.

AMIRI

Fashion brand AMIRI has recently been out of the circle because of a ‘skull shoe’.

From NBA star to domestic trend star Wang Yibo, even Shen Teng has been wearing this shoe recently.

▼ Wang Yibo on foot AMIRI Skel

With a retro silhouette similar to the classic Air Jordan 1 shoes, the simple and refined style is very easy to accept.

▼ Shen Teng on foot AMIRI Skel

The biggest feature is the design of the skeleton skeleton on the side, as if it was seen through X-rays, which greatly enhances the trend attribute.

At present, in addition to black and white, there are also classic color schemes such as white green, white orange, white blue, etc., which are all popular color schemes in LV and other big-name shoes.

The domestic release price is above ￥5000, and the price of different versions is slightly different. The current market price of more than 3000 yuan can be won.

Balenciaga

Balenciaga may be one of the earliest and most successful brands of luxury sneakers.

Shoes such as Triple S and Track Trainers became popular on the streets as soon as they were launched.

To say that Balenciaga’s hottest shoe recently, it may be the Defender ‘tire shoe’.

▼ Jay Chou on Balenciaga Defender

I didn’t expect Cai Xukun and Jay Chou to wear this pair of shoes. I’m a little surprised that they can wear the same style.

It still continues the wide shape of Balenciaga’s popular models, but this time it is no longer a retro style, but a rough outdoor style.

▼ Cai Xukun on foot Balenciaga Defender

The extremely exaggerated ultra-thick tire sole, and the pattern has been turned up to the sides of the shoe body, bringing a unique visual effect.

At present, it has become a street style, and I believe that many avant-garde hipsters have already started it.

The official domestic price is ￥8900, and the market price of each color matching has been maintained at 6,000 or 7,000 yuan, which continues the firmness of Balenciaga shoes.