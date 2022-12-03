Jay Chou has ambitions for music and wants to use Chinese songs to break out of the Asian market

(Taipei 2nd News) The new album “The Greatest Work” was released after 6 years. In an exclusive interview with “Vogue” magazine, he mentioned that each MV was shot in a different location. This is also because he hopes to take his fans to see the world through his creation. Connecting with the world through music, “In the Western world, Chinese is not fluent, but music and dance are a common language, so I hope to cooperate with Western dance companies in Chinese-style songs like “A Beauty Like Frost”, combining Chinese and Western .”

Jay Chou said frankly: “I have always been very ambitious in music. I think it would be a pity if my songs are only heard in Asia, so I hope to open up overseas markets with Chinese songs. Why can Hallyu and K-Pop do it? If you don’t sing in English, can you make Western people accept your music? This is the part that I think I have been quite ambitious in recent years.”

Jay Chou’s musical ambitions don’t stop at the Chinese music scene, for him, the current battlefield has already gone beyond the Chinese music circle, and he is competing with the whole world. He even goes to see YouTubers who analyze his music, various discussion articles, and the reactions of foreigners who hear his songs. He laughs and says that he has been absorbing and learning like a student for so many years. He is still the “severe perfectionist” in his own mouth.

I don’t mind being told that old songs are better

He also responded to the question of which is the best work for him, he said: “The ones that are more profound to me now are “The Greatest Work”, the first “Jay” and the second “Jay”. Fantasy”. For example, when you talk about Jacky Cheung, you will think of “Kiss Goodbye”. This is already a memory, and that memory will add points. It is difficult to write something now. It may be hailed as a classic, because classics have to go through time.”

He pointed out that many fans would say “old songs are better”, and he is not against it, “because after a long time, you will know.” Great Work”, former fans may listen to “Her Eyelashes”. “I’m listening to songs because of the occasion, so it’s not allowed to ask me my favorite song, because it’s like my own child.”