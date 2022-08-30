After detonating the battle for traffic on major platforms throughout the summer, Jay Chou has a new trend. This time, Jay Chou and Jewell Music, who have huge traffic, set their sights on the music metaverse.

On the afternoon of August 29th, the exclusive debut of Jay Chou’s limited collection Demo exclusive interview with VCR at station B. Jay listened back to the Demo (sample record) of the four classic songs “Sunny Day”, “Blue and White Porcelain”, “Stranded” and “Love in BC”, shared the creative story behind the songs, and announced the unreleased “New York Subway” 18 years ago for the first time. Demo.

The “Daily Economic News” reporter found that, At the end of the VCR, Jewell Music said that it would use blockchain technology to turn Jay Chou’s Demos into collectible works of art.

More than a month ago, Jay Chou’s new album attracted 150 million yuan in less than a day after its release; now, after turning the once classic song Demo into a digital music collection, will fans “pay for love” again?

The thin box APP interface, players can use their own virtual characters to enter the Jewell music space Image source: Screenshot of the thin box APP

Jay Chou is open again, hidden “new song” exposure?

“Demo sometimes sings a lyric randomly like this, thinking that this sentence seems to be very smooth, and then starts to write the lyric. Especially here, listen to this ending, it is quite long. But it should not be like this now, why not In fact, I don’t know if I wrote this ending.” Jay Chou shared listening to the demo of “Sunny Day”.

Up to now, Jay Chou’s limited collection of Demo exclusive interviews on VCR has reached 355,000 views and 24,000 likes on station B. Previously, when station B and Jewell Music reached a copyright cooperation, the UP master of station B once set off a wave of Jay Chou’s second creation of music. This time Jay Chou’s “New York Subway” Demo was exposed, and the UP master may set off a new wave of creation.

The data shows that in the past year, the music videos of station B have been played more than 34.3 billion times, 130 million people have watched music videos, and 950,000 music UP masters have been added. component.

This is not the first time that Station B has collaborated with Jay Chou and Jewell Music. In July this year, with the release of Jay Chou’s new album “The Greatest Work” after 6 years, Station B reached a copyright cooperation with Jewell, a music entertainment brand founded by Jay Chou and Fang Wenshan. Dimension to carry out in-depth cooperation.

At that time, the phrase “Finally wait until Jay Chou” on the official account of Jewell Music at Station B received a screen-filled barrage and over 4 million views, which once again proved Jay Chou’s huge appeal.

Song Demo becomes a digital collection,

Enter the music metaverse

It is worth noting that in this interview with VCR, Jewell Music said that it will use blockchain technology to turn Jay Chou’s Demos into digital music collections.

“This is the first and possibly only time we share Jay’s Demos, it’s not just music, it’s part of the history of Chinese pop music. These creations were priceless then and are irreplaceable now. Thanks to the district Blockchain technology, now we can turn these demos into unique and collectible works of art, and these demos can be heard on the thin box (APP).” In the interview with VCR, he founded Jewell Music with Jay Chou and Fang Wenshan Yang Junrong said.

Screenshot of interview with VCR Yang Junrong Image source: Screenshot of Station B

Fang Wenshan, a well-known lyricist, also said, “There are so few people who have listened to the Demo, and today it has been transformed into a digital art collection. I think this kind of participation is also very Jay Chou. His music has become a phenomenon, to collect a palace-level art collection. For works, you not only participated in art events, but also in music events. I think it is very meaningful to cut in from these two perspectives, because his name is Jay Chou.”

Every time the reporter learned through the Thin Box APP, Jewell Music will join hands with Thin Box Mints to create a music metaverse “Jay Chou Limited Collection DEMO Space”. It consists of 5 selected Demos personally selected by Jay Chou, The only certificate for entering the space is the “collectible digital key”, and the keys are divided into three levels of “classic, rare, and legendary”.

It is reported that to get the “digital key”, fans must spend “real money” to buy hardcover blind boxes and limited blind boxes, The hardcover blind box is 20 yuan each, and each blind box drops 1 key; the limited blind box is 499 yuan each, and each blind box drops 2 keys.

At present, on the Thin Box APP, a hardcover blind box of 20 yuan can already be purchased, and players can also use their own avatars to enter the Jewell Music Space.

Jay Chou’s limited collection of DEMO space and “collectible digital keys” hardcover blind box Image source: Screenshot of the thin box APP

In the face of Jay Chou’s digital music collection and “digital key”, some fans couldn’t wait to express their support, and some fans said, “To be honest, there is no need to buy (spend) 499 for old Jay fans.” “Demo is all about personal interests. , I have no interest in collecting, so I won’t buy it.” Some fans also called for “do what you can and consume rationally”.

