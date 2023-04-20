Jay Chou sues NetEase for rights protection!Unauthorized Misleading Endorsement Claim Amount Exposure | Netease | Jay Chou | Jay Chou | Rights Protection

China‘s NetEase was recently sued by “Jay Chou” Jay Chou and Jewel Music on the grounds of “unfair competition”. After the news came out, all parties speculated about the reason for the accusation, and unconfirmed “insider information” was also spread on the Internet, such as the music copyright that the two parties have never agreed on. Jewel said that the main reason for the lawsuit was NetEase’s new game promotion, which Jay Chou did not agree to.

According to comprehensive media reports, the case was heard in the Binjiang District Court of Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province on the 17th. During the process, many media reported the details of the trial.

The reason why NetEase was sued was that when the new game “World 3″ was launched in July 2022, the main promotional activity was to give away Jay Chou’s “The Greatest Work” new album and concert tickets. It’s just that this wave of operations was not discussed with Jewel, nor was Jewel’s consent, which made Jewel think that NetEase’s attempt to use Jay Chou’s popularity to increase the game’s exposure rate was “unfair competition” and made the public mistakenly believe that this game The game is endorsed by Jay Chou.

When this incident happened last year, Jewel strongly protested to NetEase. Although the event article has been deleted by NetEase, Jewel still decided to sue after consideration. NetEase claimed that they had no direct competition with Jay Chou and Jewel, nor did they cause any loss to each other, and NetEase did not benefit from it.

In this case, Jay Chou sued NetEase (Hangzhou) Network Co., Ltd., Guangzhou NetEase Computer System Co., Ltd., and Hangzhou NetEase Leihuo Technology Co., Ltd. in the China Tianyancha App on the 10th. Unfair Competition Disputes”.

Jay Chou, known as the “King of Pop in Asia”, has all kinds of inside stories about NetEase being sued this time. For example, some netizens revealed that “Jay Chou’s copyright on NetEase Cloud expired, and NetEase Cloud launched a Jay Chou music package service one day before the expiration, and bought all Jay Chou’s songs for a few hundred yuan. This NetEase Cloud should not have Jay Chou’s consent.”

Many fans also supported Jay Chou to stand up to defend his rights, thinking that the reason why Jay Chou filed the lawsuit was because his music copyright was seriously infringed by NetEase. Netease’s behavior of packaging and selling Jay Chou’s songs that it has not authorized, and later selling cover versions, is really discrediting the industry.

After yesterday’s court session, sentencing will be scheduled again. The content of Jewell’s claim against NetEase this time is RMB 2 million for economic losses and RMB 50,000 for rights protection fees, totaling RMB 2.05 million. Regarding Jewel’s claim amount, many Chinese netizens also support Jay Chou, thinking that “NetEase is too popular” and “the publicity method is too clumsy”. They also think that Jay Chou only claimed 2.05 million, which is really too little.

