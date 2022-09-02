Home Entertainment Jay Chou took a photo with Kunling and confessed his wife: Thank you for working with me until just now jqknews
Entertainment

Jay Chou took a photo with Kunling and confessed his wife: Thank you for working with me until just now jqknews

by admin
Jay Chou took a photo with Kunling and confessed his wife: Thank you for working with me until just now jqknews

In the early morning of the 2nd, Jay Chou posted a photo with Kunling on the social platform, and emotionally posted: “Thank you for working with me until just now.” In the photo, Jay Chou is holding his wife, and Kunling is wearing a mask and is very loving. Then Kunling forwarded the news and replied with a love, the two are too sweet!

It is reported that Jay Chou announced the creation of a “Music Metaverse” earlier, and released a brand new DEMO “New York Subway” that he released 18 years ago, which caused heated discussions. The familiar music style also made many fans call “Ye Qing Hui”. . The “work” mentioned in Jay Chou’s news release also made many fans and friends curious, but for the behavior of showing affection after work, netizens even expressed that “I was caught off guard and stuffed a bag of dog food” ” I was very hungry, but when I saw this moment, I was overwhelmed.”

As we all know, Jay Chou will start “showing affection” as soon as he seizes the opportunity. Previously, he went to play in a friend’s tattoo shop, and he didn’t forget to confess Kunling while taking pictures. He also directly asked netizens online, “What do you think I am going to tattoo?” , and then posted that he wanted to stab a ship with the words “Love Wife, Set Off”, or the English version “Happy Wife Happy Life”.

Original title: Jay Chou sweetly hugged Kunling and sent a sentimental post “Thank you for working with me”

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling

See also  Electric car, another disappointment for the battery exchange stations

You may also like

The large-scale realistic-themed musical “The Mountains and Rivers...

Lin Chaoxian supervises the action movie “Breaking Point”,...

Lin Chaoxian supervises the action movie “Breaking Point”,...

Dabro Music Releases Cyberscape: Cinematic Kit Sample Pack

Take it away!Big star | Fei Qiming wants...

my country’s summer box office in 2022 will...

Del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ to premiere at London Film...

Streamline Samples releases Attic Techno sample pack

Angelababy will disappear?Chinese screenwriter explodes “Requirements of the...

“Bardo”, the return of Iñárritu with an intimate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy