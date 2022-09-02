In the early morning of the 2nd, Jay Chou posted a photo with Kunling on the social platform, and emotionally posted: “Thank you for working with me until just now.” In the photo, Jay Chou is holding his wife, and Kunling is wearing a mask and is very loving. Then Kunling forwarded the news and replied with a love, the two are too sweet!

It is reported that Jay Chou announced the creation of a “Music Metaverse” earlier, and released a brand new DEMO “New York Subway” that he released 18 years ago, which caused heated discussions. The familiar music style also made many fans call “Ye Qing Hui”. . The “work” mentioned in Jay Chou’s news release also made many fans and friends curious, but for the behavior of showing affection after work, netizens even expressed that “I was caught off guard and stuffed a bag of dog food” ” I was very hungry, but when I saw this moment, I was overwhelmed.”

As we all know, Jay Chou will start “showing affection” as soon as he seizes the opportunity. Previously, he went to play in a friend’s tattoo shop, and he didn’t forget to confess Kunling while taking pictures. He also directly asked netizens online, “What do you think I am going to tattoo?” , and then posted that he wanted to stab a ship with the words “Love Wife, Set Off”, or the English version “Happy Wife Happy Life”.

Original title: Jay Chou sweetly hugged Kunling and sent a sentimental post “Thank you for working with me”

