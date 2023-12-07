Jay Chou’s 2024 Fuzhou concert ticket sales and refund policies spark controversy amid booming performance market

Jay Chou’s upcoming concert in Fuzhou has sparked controversy and doubts. Fans are questioning the ticket purchase time and refund rules for the show. According to sources, tickets for the 2024 concert will go on pre-sale half a year in advance, with a 30% refund fee for orders after 48 hours. Some netizens are criticizing the organizer for being “ugly” while others question the need for such early ticket sales.

The concert organizer, Fujian Zhongshi Communication Co., Ltd., responded by stating that the rules for ticket release and refund are determined by the platform and are not influenced by them. Damai, the ticket platform, also revealed that there is a 48-hour free ticket refund channel, but after that, a 30% refund fee will be charged, and no further refunds will be accepted after a certain date. These rules have raised concerns among netizens, who question the high cost of early ticket fees and the substantial refund fee.

These incidents have brought attention to the “emotional inflation” in the performance market, with the soaring popularity and demand for concerts and music festivals. The industry has seen a significant increase in the number of commercial performances and box office revenue this year. This has led to an influx of capital into the industry, with various companies eyeing the potential gains.

However, behind the lucrative facade lies chaos and mismanagement. Reports of scalpers, stolen equipment, and subpar production quality have emerged recently, painting a grim picture of the state of the industry. Some have criticized the “grassroots teams” for cutting corners and prioritizing profit over the quality of the performances, resulting in a reduced consumer experience.

Despite the challenges, the performance market continues to grow, attracting both fans and investors alike. The influx of capital has created a thriving industry, but it also demands more stringent regulations and oversight to ensure quality and consumer satisfaction.

In light of these issues, the performance market faces a crucial period of development and change, with a need for better regulations and standards to maintain the quality and integrity of performances and music festivals. These developments will not only benefit the industry but also provide a better experience for fans and consumers.

