Recently, Jay Chou has just completed his Singapore concert, which is also Jay Chou’s first offline concert after three years. Many fans expressed that they were moved to tears at the scene, but at the same time there were also many negative comments about the concert.

Some netizens posted long posts on social platforms saying that Jay Chou’s concert did not start on time at 8:00, and ended at 10:15, and it ended very suddenly; the sound was poor, and the song ordering session was very perfunctory. It seems that many guests were invited, but I didn’t sing a few songs, and there were various magic performances interspersed in the concert.

After the whole concert, I didn’t sing much and forgot the words, my voice was very low, and I didn’t sing the high-pitched part. It didn’t look like I had rehearsed for many days. Moreover, the quality of fluorescent sticks generally loses paint.

Netizens who have been there said that he was just like that at the scene.

Jay Chou's concert was late and forgot his words, the audience complained wildly: "Late and early leave" performance is perfunctory

