At noon on October 21st, the MV of Jay Chou’s new song “Frosty Beauty” has officially landed on major authorized platforms such as Station B and QQ Music. This new album focuses on Chinese style and incorporates a hip-hop dance troupe. Jay Chou even showed his dancing skills in a rare show, but the white masks and white gloves of the dancers were not in harmony with the overall painting style.

But when the MV was released, many people were slightly disappointed with the MV, saying that Jay Chou’s MV was getting more and more confused.

There are still many netizens who suspect that the background decorations in the MV are directly uploaded, and the style of the picture is also incomprehensible.

In addition, there is still no female protagonist in such a moody song. “Frosty Beauty” is actually a group of boys dancing, and there is no plot content, which is disappointing.

Compared with the previous “Red Dust Inn” MV, the overall description is a poignant love story, and the gap between the two is obvious.

It is understood that Jay Chou’s MV was directed by American director Mike Ho. He has directed MVs for many well-known singers such as Jennifer Lopez and Nick Minaj. This is his first time shooting a Chinese song MV.

The backup dancer who was complained was actually JABBAWOCKEEZ (Masquerade), a well-known American hip-hop dance group invited by Jay Chou. They were established in 2003 and have won many dance competitions. White masks, white gloves, and coordinated dance steps are their characteristics.