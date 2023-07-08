Jay Chou’s ‘Secrets That Cannot Be Said’ Gets Remade into Japanese Version ‘言えない秘密’

Japanese Remake of Jay Chou’s “Secrets That Cannot Be Said” Confirmed

Renowned Taiwanese artist Jay Chou’s 2007 film “Secrets That Cannot Be Said” has generated a significant buzz once again with the news of its Japanese remake. It has been officially announced that a Japanese film studio has acquired the rights to the movie and is currently in the process of remaking it under the title “言えない秘密” (“Unspeakable Secret”).

This new rendition will be directed by Hayato Kawai, best known for helming the popular Netflix series “The Naked Director”. Kawai has chosen Kyomoto Taiga to assume the male lead role of “Minato” (originally portrayed by Jay Chou himself) and Furukawa Qinyin to play the female lead character “Yukino” (originally portrayed by Gui Lunmei).

Director Kawai expressed his admiration for the Taiwanese version of “Secrets That Cannot Be Said” and even acknowledged his instant infatuation with Gui Lunmei’s performance upon the film’s release. Furukawa Qinyin also shared her excitement, stating that she felt captivated by the romantic and beautiful story upon reading the script, almost as if she could hear the enchanting piano melodies transcribed within its pages.

This upcoming Japanese adaptation will mark Kyomoto Taiga’s debut on the big screen. Fans and movie enthusiasts alike eagerly anticipate witnessing his performance in this anticipated production. The premiere of “言えない秘密” is scheduled for the summer of 2024.

