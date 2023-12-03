Jay Wheeler: The Exciting News of His Return to José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum and Wedding with Zhamira Zambrano

Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Jay Wheeler has reason to celebrate this Saturday. The artist recently announced his return to the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico with a show titled “Para siempre”, scheduled for Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2024. Wheeler also shared that tickets for the show will go on sale on December 6 through Ticketera.

In addition to the exciting news about his upcoming show, Wheeler also announced his marriage to Venezuelan singer Zhamira Zambrano. The couple had a private civil ceremony last December, but are now planning a larger celebration with a pastor at a guest house in Isabela.

Wheeler expressed his excitement about returning to perform for his fans in Puerto Rico, stating, “I am more than happy to share with you that I return to the Puerto Rico Coliseum in February 2024. Many things have happened since you accompanied me in that October of 2022 and I have been missing your energy and affection for a while now. That’s why I come back to sing to them and have them close.”

“Para siempre” will be a continuation of Wheeler’s first tour, “Emociones World Tour,” which saw the artist perform in various parts of the world, including the United States, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Chile, and Spain. The show promises to bring Wheeler’s romantic essence to his trap album and is anticipated to be a memorable and exciting event for his fans.

