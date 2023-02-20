Jordan Brand officially released the Jordan Tatum 1, Jayson Tatum’s first signature sneaker.

Jordan Tatum 1 was born from Jayson Tatum’s high pursuit of the fit of sneakers. It uses a lightweight and strong TPU frame as the main body of the shoe body, and wraps the bottom of the shoe body with foam to improve the cushioning ability of the sneakers; The rubber material at the toes and midfoot further reduces the weight of the sneakers, and at the same time, it is more in line with Jayson Tatum’s playing style based on the forefoot activity; the open Zoom Air cushion on the forefoot provides outstanding energy feedback when moving quickly, while taking into account stability Sex without affecting the touch of the field; the mesh knitted upper is strong and light, and the collar position also provides strong support for the ankle.

For the release of this shoe, Jayson Tatum also specifically mentioned: “I hope people can connect with me after wearing this pair of shoes. When I was a kid, I would look for my favorite star signature in the sneaker store. Shoes. The moment I see them or put them on, I feel connected to them in some way, so I also hope that the Jordan Tatum 1 can be a bridge between me and my fans, let us The distance becomes closer.”

Jordan Tatum 1 is also the lightest basketball shoe in Jordan Brand’s actual basketball series this season. The first color matching will bring “Zoo”, “St.Louis”, “Pink Lemonade”, “Barbershop” and other styles, and there will be applications for the same The same series of clothing products inspired by color matching will be unveiled together. It is expected to be officially launched in full size in early April. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.