Jazmín Caratini Empowers the Deaf Community with Her Short Film ‘Not Heard’

Title: Puerto Rican Actress Jazmín Caratini Takes Initiative to Create Short Film Empowering the Deaf Community

Subtitle: Caratini writes, directs, and acts in her first short film titled “Not Heard”

Puerto Rican actress Jazmín Caratini has always had a passion for the deaf community and their needs. As a natural creative, she constantly seeks projects to keep herself from getting depressed. In 2020, she took the initiative and started writing a story that had been on her mind.

However, just as Caratini was working on her project, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing her to put filmmaking on hold. Nevertheless, her personal commitment to bringing her vision to the screen did not waver. After waiting for the right moment, this week marks the start of the filming for her first short film, titled “Not Heard,” which she not only wrote but will also act in and direct.

Caratini had previously taken sign language classes with Jianna Pagán, a sign teacher. This experience sparked her desire to give a voice to the deaf community, which she felt had limited resources. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Caratini refused to wait any longer and decided to move forward with her project.

The filming will take place at the Hollywood Theater in Coamo, a municipality that responded to Caratini’s call for a stage. The story of “Not Heard” revolves around a deaf woman who goes to a movie theater and realizes there are no subtitles, making it difficult for her to fully appreciate the film. Through this narrative, Caratini aims to shed light on the limitations faced by the deaf community as well as other sectors of society.

The Municipality of Coamo expressed interest in Caratini’s project due to their recent graduation of the first class of an extracurricular sign language course offered in public schools. The Hollywood Theater and the public square will serve as the primary filming locations.

Caratini will be joined on stage by actor Jorge Armando Rivera, who will play a cinema employee, along with other extras. Her husband, José Gilberto Molinari, who works in the film industry in California, is also part of the production team, along with cinematographer Pedro Juan “PJ” López, sound engineer Margarita Aponte, and assistant director Natalie Droz. With an estimated duration of five minutes, the short film will consist of three scenes and is being funded privately.

Reflecting on her artistic journey in California, Caratini acknowledges that her progress has been gradual, but she is excited to add more projects to her resume. She describes the filming for “Not Heard” as both a rewarding experience and a valuable learning opportunity, allowing her to realize her capabilities as an actress.

Caratini believes that this project not only positions her as a woman and artist but also showcases her acting skills without relying on dialogue. She sees it as a way to give justice and a voice to communities while introducing herself to the world as a talented actress.

Caratini plans to submit “Not Heard” to various international film festivals and hopes it will be screened on multiple platforms, including those in Puerto Rico. In addition to her short film, she is excitedly awaiting the premiere of the series “Middlehood” in 2024, where she plays a Latina character. Although she cannot disclose the platform yet, she expresses her love for the character and praises the director’s open-mindedness regarding accents.

Caratini’s dedication and passion for the deaf community are evident in her bold endeavors. Through her short film and future projects, she aims to make a lasting impact while showcasing her own artistic abilities.

