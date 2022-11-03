Listen to the audio version of the article

Weeks of jazz, between Padua and Rome, with two long-lasting reviews that cover most of the month of November. The first ’round’ in Padua will take place from 3 to 5 November, with emerging musicians from the US and Italian scene. In Rome, the title of this new edition is “Immersivity”, for a multisensory, playful and engaging approach that looks to the contemporary and the future without forgetting the roots. A completely different music in Milan, where an opera recently written in 2004 by the then thirty-year-old Thomas Adès is staged at Scaa.

Padova

From the 3rd to the 26th in various locations the 24th Jazz Festival, with international stars (Dave Holland, Kenny Garrett) and new talents (Joey Alexander, Joel Ross), expressions of tradition (Joe Chambers) and modernity (Lykos); united paths in the best Italian jazz (Enrico Rava with Danilo Rea, Dario Deidda and Roberto Gatto, Gegè Telesforo, Claudio Fasoli, Roberto Ottaviano, Ruggero Robin, Piero Principi) and in the increasingly important female jazz (Linda May Han Oh, Melissa Aldana , Rossana Casale, Silvia Bolognesi).

Roma

From 6 to 19 at the Parco della Musica and the Casa del Jazz the 46th Jazz Festival opens Lady Blackbird. Musicians from the world scene such as Steve Coleman, Spyro Gyra and the famous Mingus Big Band, alongside the protagonists of the new British scene such as Alfa Mist; female protagonism embodied by artists such as Nuby Garcia, Rosa Brunello and Ramona Horvath, and then Enrico Rava – with guitarist Christian Fennesz and percussionist Talvin Singh – and Danilo Rea. The sophisticated software of the pianist Ralf Schmid, the ecological visions of Kekko Fornarelli, the care of the tradition of the pianist Isfar Sarabski and the avant-garde of Erik Fredlander. And again the original productions of the New Talent Jazz Orchestra with a great tribute to Charles Mingus and the two events dedicated to the children of Fiabe in Jazz.

Milano

On 5-8-11-15-18 at La Scala a good opportunity to see “The Tempest”, by Shakespeare, written in 2004 by a thirty-year-old Thomas Adès. “The Tempest” arrives as an Italian premiere in the imaginative show conceived by Robert Lepage, whose scenography alludes to the stages of Piermarini. A co-production with the Vienna Opera, the Metropolitan of New York, L’Opéra de Québec.