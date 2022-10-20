Home Entertainment Jazz singer LEE DONG WOO hosted the Music & Book Talk Concert to bring a warm healing time! _show_on_series
Original title: Jazz singer LEE DONG WOO hosted the Music & Book Talk Concert to bring warm healing time!

“SOUND BATH” Autumn Concert Series Performance Poster

Sohu Korean Entertainment News Jazz singer LEE DONG WOO brings a warm healing time through Music & Book Talk Concert.

LEE DONG WOO will participate in the second show of the “SOUND BATH” autumn concert series held at the multi-functional cultural space “ROYAL X CLUB” in Hwaseong City, Gyeonggi Province on October 22 at 2:30 pm (Beijing time). Performed “THE REST IN ROOM”, hosted the Music & Book Talk Concert in person, and actively communicated with the audience.

In particular, in this performance, LEE DONG WOO will not only tell meaningful stories about rest and space in daily life, but also show a combination of various types of songs, helpful conversations, and ear-catching music. A variety of performances are expected.

There are also beautiful performances by pianist and composer Song Kwang Sik in line with the autumn season, and actor So Yu Jin’s essays, novels, poetry collections, and philosophical books recitations, which doubled the charm of the performance.

In addition, this show can be watched for free, and the show reservation and details can be confirmed through “ROYAL X CLUB” Naver reservation, “ROYAL&CO” official website and SNS.

In addition, the theme of the “SOUND BATH” autumn concert series is “the perfect way to enjoy autumn and bathe in good music”, so it will be performed in a bath-style booth, adding a unique atmosphere. Following the performance of “THE REST IN ROOM” where LEE DONG WOO participated, the “Korean Classical” of the women’s traditional music chamber band Dasrum will be held on October 29.Return to Sohu, see more

