JD.com Launches “Courtesy of Qixi Heart Kitchenware” for Romantic Qixi Festival Celebrations

JD.com Launches “Courtesy of Qixi Heart Kitchenware” for Qixi Festival

On the occasion of the Qixi Festival, JD.com, in collaboration with famous brands such as Supor, Cooking King, Zwilling, WMF, Bilotti, and more, has launched a special theme activity called “Courtesy of Qixi Heart Kitchenware.” This activity introduces a new Qixi Festival limited gift box that includes high-value kitchenware and other good products. The gift box features a range of options, including smart thermos cups, tea sets, coffee sets, wine sets, and tableware. Additionally, shoppers can enjoy a 30% discount for every 300 spent, making it easy to start a romantic and delightful journey for consumers during the Qixi Festival.

The exquisitely packaged gift boxes add a touch of ceremony to gift-giving. JD.com has introduced a variety of famous Qixi Festival-limited gift boxes in their kitchenware Qixi Festival special event. As the weather gradually cools down, the color-screen smart thermos cup, which allows customization of screensaver wallpaper, displays real-time water temperature, and can set custom reminder texts, is suitable for keeping beverages hot and making loved ones feel warmer.

For tea enthusiasts, the option of gifting a Jingdezhen ceramic hand-painted flower pot set or a pair of happy brow ceramic cups from the Forbidden City is available. These choices feature double-layer kiln color-changing glaze and an auspicious magpie shape, making them exquisite choices for girlfriends and lovers alike.

For those who love coffee, JD.com offers the Biletti Qixi limited fantasy world gift box or the Bincoo Moka pot six-piece gift box. The Biletti set includes a high-value pink Moka pot, electric ceramic stove, and pot mat set, ideal for girls. The Bincoo beige Moka pot set offers a more textured option, allowing coffee enthusiasts to experience the retro and elegant Italian cafe ambiance at home.

In addition to the Qixi Festival-limited gift boxes, JD Kitchenware Qixi Festival has also selected many good-looking and practical items suitable for gifting during the festival. For the social media-savvy home chefs who enjoy showcasing their cooking skills, there are options like the sesame-colored fabao rice cauldrons and the Yongfengyuan’s happiness and harmony ceramic tableware sets adorned with a “colorful golden lotus pattern statue” group makeup pattern. For a modern touch, the original retro Hera rabbit ceramic bowls and dishes gift box is a great choice. The WEDGWOOD love knot champagne glasses add a romantic dining atmosphere to set the mood. Sports and fitness enthusiasts can choose from practical gifts such as the cica mug with a maximum capacity of 2000ml or the car-portable Mickey series sparkling coffee mug jointly branded by Gem x Disney.

Furthermore, JD Kitchenware Qixi Festival offers a variety of value-for-money products that can keep love fresh through frequently replaced and new items. Romance is often found in the little details, and serving well-cooked food on the Siyue western food plate surrounded by small roses can make every meal of the day delicious. For preparing love bento meals for loved ones, the Jidaocook multi-layer insulated lunch box is ideal as it keeps the food layered and does not retain any smells. Other storage artifacts such as the Taili grains box, Miduoyu refrigerator storage box, Siji Muge kitchen shelf, and more, help keep the kitchen space organized and tidy. These kitchen goods are all available during the seckill activity, and with a small investment, one can enhance the happiness of life.

With the Qixi Festival approaching, whether you want to express your love through the words “the most important thing in life is to have a good meal and be loved” or simply want to lead an ordinary life with your loved one, JD.com offers the perfect opportunity. From now until August 22, simply log into the Jingdong APP, search for “heart kitchen utensils,” and visit the special kitchen utensils Qixi Festival section to choose your favorite items and let your loved one know how much they mean to you.

