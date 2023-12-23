JD International x Tencent Music Presents: World’s Gifts, Coming to You New Year Concert

JD International and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) have teamed up to bring a special New Year concert to music lovers around the world. The event, titled “World‘s Gifts, Coming to You,” will feature a star-studded lineup of musicians, including Zhang Liangying, GALA, Uesugi Noboru, and others, who will perform classic songs and share warm wishes for the end of the year.

The concert, scheduled for 8 pm on December 25, promises to be a heartwarming and festive event, with the musicians performing songs that hold deep memories for fans around the world. In addition to the musical performances, JD International will also showcase a wide range of imported goods from around the world, offering special discounts and deals for the audience.

The concert will be broadcast live on multiple platforms, including JD International Procurement and Sales Live Room, JD Video Account, TME’s QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, National Karaoke, and Tencent Video. This collaboration between JD International and TME aims to use music and gifts as a way to celebrate the end of the year and pay tribute to a better life.

In addition to the musical performances and imported goods showcase, the event will also feature JD International’s professional sales and marketing team, who will join the musicians on stage to present a variety of products, ranging from 3C digital, beauty and skin care, mother and baby toys, sports and outdoor, pets, and more. The audience can look forward to exclusive discounts and limited-time sales on these items.

Fans and viewers are encouraged to tune in to the live broadcast on December 25 to experience the warmth and joy of the “World‘s Gifts, Coming to You” New Year concert. The event promises to bring a sense of togetherness and nostalgia as the musicians perform classic songs and share their own “wanted gift lists” with the audience.

The article concludes with a reminder from the financial community that the content, data, and tools in the article do not constitute investment advice and are for reference only. It advises caution when investing, as the stock market carries inherent risks.

