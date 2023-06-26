Jean Dawson – “XCAPE”, PT. 1

by Oliver on June 26, 2023 in EP

„XCAPE“, PT. 1 is the start of a conceptual trilogy – trading as an EP but comprising only two songs – in which the 28-year-old high-flyer Jean Dawson takes on the anachronistic role of the fictitious Phoenix hatches.

Admittedly: until now, the apparently constantly growing hype about Dawson, allegedly fueled by younger (or closer to the pulse of the times) listeners, has been subjective along three studio albums and numerous singles as a trend-conscious and modern update of (among other things) indie pop and rock set pieces only understandable to a limited extent – ​​attractive in an eclectic way, but only partially appealing on an emotional level. Maybe a generation gap?

That „XCAPE“, PT. 1 now nevertheless demands attention, is probably related to the conceptual background story and the referenced influences of the project, which Dawson reveals about the character he portrays: „Phoenix is a boy on the fringe. He is described to write with the tenacity of Kurt Cobain and the subversive subjectivity of a David Bowie. Using himself as a mirror for whoever decides to look at him because he is a product of the world rather than a product of perceived individuality. He is a manifestation of misunderstanding unawareness. His ideas are flirtatious, asymmetric and brash outwardly contradicted by his own lack of personal identity. Phoenix is only as real as the listener listening.”

You don’t have to go back to the two icons mentioned at any time „XCAPE“, PT. 1 think, but Dawson actually gives his knack for catchy hooks and melodies further into the post-punk revival and makes the aesthetics of his songwriting less obtrusive, almost minimalistic and tidy in a tireless repetition of catchy motives.

Youth+ jogs motivated and in a colorful and good mood, for example, where John Mouse does one Animal Collective-Texture in an ascetic Bloc Party-song, dazzlingly embellished with sporadically howling synth guitars and choral endorphins in the spirit of optimism. Delusional World Champion is even more urgent, melting his cloud rap ideas into a short rap interlude in the club’s hyper mode, which in some places will probably be interpreted as a legendary mood creating an anthem-like tendency.

Even if you don’t seem to belong to the target group – or at least don’t unconditionally share the enthusiasm about these two songs – you can still attest to Dawson that he believes in his sound as Phoenix administered a tight course correction.

