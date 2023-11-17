Jean Paul Gaultier Teams Up with sacai and Nike for New Triple-Party Joint Shoe Launch

French design brand Jean Paul Gaultier teams up with sacai and Nike for new shoe launch

In an exciting collaboration, French design brand Jean Paul Gaultier has joined forces with fashion brand sacai and sportswear giant Nike to launch a new three-party joint shoe. The brand is set to release the second pair of Nike Waffles co-branded shoes at the end of the year, following the success of last year’s Attention-grabbing decoration.

This new shoe promises subtle material differences and will be available in two different colors. One of the colors is a wild mixed tone, paying tribute to the sacai x Nike LDV Waffle Daybreak released in 2019, while the other is a light version composed of white and gray colors. The design features a woven upper reminiscent of the popular Nike Air Woven, with a rich texture that combines details such as woven structures, textile materials, leather, and suede. It is also equipped with Swoosh Logo, tongue, eyelets, shoelaces, and other logos, along with an oversized midsole transplanted from Nike VaporWaffle.

It remains unclear whether Jean Paul Gaultier actively participated in the creation process, but the new three-party joint shoe model of Jean Paul Gaultier x sacai x Nike is scheduled to launch on the brand’s official website on November 22. The price has not yet been announced, so interested readers are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates.

Share this: Facebook

X

