“Jeanne du Barry”, a costume drama that half works

While we are at the heart of the Venice Film Festival, the film that opened the Cannes Film Festival has arrived, “Jeanne du Barry”, which marks the return in front of the camera of Johnny Depp. Directed by the French Maïwenn, who also plays the role of the protagonist Jeanne, a girl of humble origins born in 1743, who has always had a strong predilection for culture: thanks to her intelligence and her great charm, she managed to climb the steps of the social ladder, even entering the graces of King Louis XV, to the point of becoming his favourite.

Three years after “DNA – The roots of love”, Maïwenn returns behind the camera to tell an intense female portrait that speaks of freedom, independence and passion, carefully describing not only the tragic romanticism of the protagonists’ relationship, but even the customs of the royal court. Jeanne du Barry’s story is undoubtedly deeply felt by the transalpine director, but the screenplay falls into too many stereotypes and lacks much of that pinch of narrative originality almost necessary in an operation of this type.

The general packaging is more than discreet, but a few more touches would have been needed to make the result more exciting and engaging.

“Jeanne du Barry” and the other films of the week

The inspirations of the past

“Jeanne du Barry” is a feature film that mixes various inspirations drawn from numerous feature films of the past: from the unattainable “Barry Lyndon” by Stanley Kubrick, recalled for the use of candles, up to “Dangerous Liaisons” by Stephen Frears.As the latter, Maïwenn’s film focuses decisively on court intrigues, but could have been even more provocative and courageous, so as to remain more impressed at the end of the credits. The final result is that of a film that works halfway between small strengths and slight defects, unable to leave a mark despite the overall elegance of the staging, costumes and sets. Good harmony between Maïwenn and a newfound Johnny Depp, here in his first appearance on the big screen after the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, which took place during 2022 and which had a huge media echo.

Labor

Among the surprises of the week there is a beautiful animated feature film, “Manodopera”, directed by the French Alain Ughetto. At the center is the story of the Ughetto family who live at the foot of Monte Monviso in Piedmont. We are at the turn of the twentieth century and the protagonists of the film are extremely poor: one day Luigi Ughetto decides to leave with all his family to move to France. The journey is long and tiring, they have to cross the Alps on foot, under the snow in the middle of winter, but they are motivated by the idea of ​​finding a better existence. As can be easily seen, this touching international co-production is the autobiographical story of the director, which reconstructs the life and adventures of his grandparents, retracing the history of his Italian origins. Through the stop-motion technique, the transalpine director creates a real poem in movement, precise in form and exciting in content: who is looking for an original and deep animated film, it’s the right choice to see at the cinema this week.

