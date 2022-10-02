ROME – The objectives of zeroing net carbon dioxide emissions set by Stellantis in its long-term strategic plan “Dare Forward 2030” continue to be recognized. This is the context for the Jeep 4xe plug-in hybrid propulsion system, fresh winner of the prestigious “Wards 10 Best” award for the second consecutive year. This year, “WardsAuto” specialists placed the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe in the top 10 after awarding the Jeep Wrangler 4xe as the best-selling plug-in hybrid in the United States in 2021.

The motivation given by Dave Zoia, WardsAuto judge is unequivocal: “Spectacular: the alternation between the internal combustion engine and the electric is imperceptible and the start / stop system is extremely easy. It is a real engineering marvel ”. The 4xe propulsion system of the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wrangler combines two electric motors, a 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine, an 8-speed automatic transmission and a 17 kilowatt-hour battery. The E Selec modes allow the driver to better adapt the 4xe propulsion system to the route that must be tackled.

You can therefore choose between Hybrid, Electric and eSave, which conserves the battery charge for later use and can transfer energy to the battery pack while driving with the I-4 engine, a possibility that adds to the regenerative braking which also contributes to recharge the batteries. It should also be noted that the 4xe plug-in hybrid technology continues to be particularly appreciated, so much so that in Italy the 4xe Jeep SUV range is the best-selling in the Lev sector, that is the one that includes Battery Electric Vehicle and Plug-In Hybrid of every brand and segment.

Meanwhile, Jeep has already announced a complete plan for the new generation of 4xe 100% electric vehicles as part of a sustainable transformation with which it intends to become the world leader in electrified SUVs. In this sense, four fully electric SUVs are expected to be introduced in North America and Europe by the end of 2025. Following a strategy already underway, half of the sales of the Jeep brand in the United States will be made up of vehicles by 2030. fully electric, while the European ones will be 100% full-electric cars. (Maurilio Rigo)