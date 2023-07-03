Home » Jendall Jenner and Bad Bunny: More than Just Friends? Latest Public Appearance Sparks Speculation
Jendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Spotted Together Again, Fueling Romance Rumors

Model Kendall Jenner and singer Bad Bunny have been captured in yet another public appearance, adding fuel to the rumors of their reported romance. While the couple has yet to officially confirm their relationship, their consistent outings together seem to suggest that they are more than just friends. While some skeptics argue that this could be a mere strategy to gain followers, others believe that their actions speak louder than words.

In their most recent outing, the American supermodel and Puerto Rican sensation were caught on camera by eager fans, walking hand in hand through the streets. However, what really caught everyone’s attention was a fleeting moment where Bad Bunny was seen allegedly touching Kendall’s butt.

This is not the first time the pair has been spotted together in public. They have been seen at various events and occasions, including a few days spent together on vacation. From attending concerts and NBA finals games to dining out and even sharing moments after the 2023 Met Gala, Kendall and Bad Bunny have been enjoying each other’s company publicly.

Not only have their appearances made headlines, but social media has also been buzzing with videos capturing their adorable moments together. One clip, in particular, shows Bad Bunny hugging Kendall from behind while they sway to the music of Frank Ocean, leaving fans gushing over their undeniable chemistry.

As speculation continues to grow, fans and followers eagerly await an official confirmation from the rumored couple. Until then, their frequent public appearances and undeniable affection seem to suggest that love may indeed be in the air for these two celebrities.

