Original title: JENNIE bath photos were exposed? Zhang Yuanying was scolded again for appearing on variety shows? The most beautiful full body tattoo of her in many lifetimes? TWICE Mina is so spoiled!

3. She is about to debut in a girl group at the age of 12. She is too young to be discussed, even if her 7-year contract expires, she is still a minor!

5. The ghost stories encountered by the idols of the girl group, it turns out that the members of the girl group still have such a timid side

6. Debuted for more than 2,000 days, but never won one! Top 10 girl groups who want them to win the most

8. After their debut, they worked part-time. Because the members lived on instant noodles, they didn’t know until the girl group became popular!

In the video released on TWICE’s official YouTube channel, all the members eat together.At this time, Mina whispered, “Give me 유부초밥.(PS : 유부초밥 is Korean style Inari sushi), so Sana, Jihyo, Dahyun, Tzuyu, Chaeyoung handed out their portion in turn and said, “Eat my, my, me!”, and started arguing over who would give Mina his share.

As a result, a large amount of wind-inari sushi appeared in front of Mina. She was surprised by the unexpected development of the plot, the scene where Mina was loved too much by the members, because she was too spoiled, Mina herself laughed involuntarily, and she showed a happy smile.

The most beautiful full body tattoo of her in many lifetimes? Nana shows off full bodytattooFashion.20 pm, girl groupAfter School actor Nana passedmy ownINSsuperiorpasstook a few photos. In the released photo, Nana is wearing a black off-the-shoulder dress, showing her sexy charm.The plump sexy body and stretched curves are amazing.Nana all overTattoos are also impressive.Except for the arms, shoulders, legs, and waist, there are tattoos everywhere.Netizens were also surprised by Nana’s extraordinary transformation. See also Unreal appearance! Stray Kids releases personal teaser photo of new album 'ODDINARY'_Han Jicheng_Seo Changbin_group Netizens left comments below: “Is this a real tattoo?”, “It looks sexy with a tattoo”, “The beauty is still top-level”, “This…isn’t this a real tattoo? The pattern is so handsome. ” and other reactions. Nana’s real name is Lin Zhener. She debuted in 2009 as a member of the third phase of the girl group After School, and she acts in a strong and glamorous style. The following year, in 2010, he formed a sub-group – Orange Caramel with fellow members Lizzy and Raina. The funny and cute style was well received. In 2014 and 2015, Nana was ranked No. 1 in the “TC Candler” Top 100 Beauties in the World for two consecutive years, which made her hugely popular. JENNIE bath photos exposed In the past month, BLACKPINK JENNIE and BTS Kim Taehyung have been rumored to have an affair, and private photos including couple photos have been exposed. — “Jennie and Kim Taehyung embrace? 》 A new photo was released on the 20th, in which JENNIE is soaked in a bathtub. Reflected light appears in the picture as if it were on the screen, and the picture appears like a picture taken with other equipment. This is the method hackers take to evade tracking. This photo was also shared by SNS user “Gurumiharibo” who posted many private photos before. The netizen said via Telegram: “Jennie may have unfollowed everyone, but your photos and Kim Taehyung’s couple photos have been exposed, but it seems a little late, this is Jennie taking a bath in the bathtub. If it is done to me Provocative, thank you!” See also The first flight of Aircar that in three minutes turns into a road car Netizens also left messages saying: “JENNIE’s image seems to be completely damaged because of this outflow incident”, “It’s better to take it off the shelves, this level is getting more and more exaggerated”, “Don’t force JENNIE into a corner, it’s like arresting Just like catching hackers, let them know how serious it is.” and so on. Zhang Yuanying was scolded again for appearing on variety shows? After eating strawberries on Zhang Yuanying’s show — “Korean video blogger apologized for imitating IVE Zhang Yuanying eating strawberries, unintentionally causing discomfort! “, Zhang Yuanying was scolded by netizens again in the variety show. On the 19th of this month, after KBS uploaded a two-day and one-night extension variety show “Idol’s Two Days and One Night” video on YouTube, an article titled “Jang Won-young is very clever” appeared in the Korean Internet community, which once again attracted netizens. debate. In the program, IVE was filmed with the theme of freshmen who have just entered the university. The members were divided into romantic teams and youth teams, and each assigned itinerary according to the group to experience a canoe or a high-altitude cable car. At first, the members chose to experience the cable car with all members. In this regard, the production team proposed a 3:3 lucky draw game. In the first lottery result, the members of the romantic boating team were selected as Zhang Yuanying and Gaeul. , Leeseo.The remaining An Youzhen, Rei, and Liz chose the youth team, and they were arranged for the high-altitude cable car experience.。 During the process, Zhang Yuanying kept asking worriedly, “But is that canoe really the one that was rowing in the water?”, and confirmed to the production team again, showing a very worried appearance. At this time, Liz When Zhang Yuanying said that she wanted to try the romance group’s canoe, Zhang Yuanying immediately said, “Then switch with me.” She handed Liz the romantic canoe paddle in her hand, and tried to get the program group to agree to switch groups. See also Dover Street Market x New Balance British 991 Joint Shoes Release Information Announced But in this way, the grouping of 3:3 is the same as the members of the previous game, and An Youzhen proposed to re-select the team in order to make it more fun. Liz also seemed to agree with An Youzhen’s opinion, and then in the second time. In the lucky draw, Ahn Yujin, Rei, and Leeseo went to the romance team (canoe), while the remaining Zhang Yuanying, Gaeul, and Liz became the youth team (cable car). Regarding the scene, the article explained: At the beginning, I showed a disgusting expression because I wanted to row a canoe. As soon as I heard Liz wanted to play, I immediately replaced the one I had drawn. Staring at the lottery barrel, he quickly picked the canoe paddle with youth written on it. In this regard, netizens have expressed: “It’s not so much clever, it’s better to only take care of your own interests”, “If you continue to act in this way as you like, the people around you will be very tired”, “Although I don’t know what it is usually What it looks like, but there are people who look like princesses wherever they go.” In addition, some netizens thought: “Zhang Yuanying will be scolded even if she breathes light”, “Zhang Yuanying may just don’t want to ride a canoe, why only Zhang Yuanying is so strict” launched a fierce debate. What do you think about this? The only public account of the Korean girl group on the entire network: Korean girl groupReturn to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

