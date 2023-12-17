Home » Jennifer Aniston didn’t want an intimacy coach for a sex scene: “It was awkward enough as it is”
American actress Jennifer Aniston (54) did not need an intimacy coach for her steamy sex scene with Jon Hamm (51) in The Morning Show. She told Variety.

Aniston has already had a rich career and sex scenes are not new to her either. When she had to record such a scene with Hamm for The Morning Show, she had no need for an intimacy coach when one was offered to her. In fact, the actress didn’t even know what that person would do in such a scenario. The production explained to her that someone would accompany her and ask if she was okay during such scenes.

But the actress, best known for the iconic series Friends, did not immediately like that. “Please, this is awkward enough! We are seasoned. We can solve this. And we had Mimi (Leder, director, ed.) there.” The actress said she felt “protected” and that it was “never uncomfortable.”

“Jon was such a gentleman, always. I mean every move, every scene, he was asking, ‘Are you okay?’” she told Variety. “It was also very choreographed. That’s the great thing about Mimi (Leder, director, ed.) and our wonderful editor, the music and the lighting. So you don’t have to prepare.”

