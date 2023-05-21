Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: Bennifer caught in Beverly Hills! Hot kisses against the marriage crisis

It looked like a severe crisis, and speculation ran rampant. But suddenly Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are “in love like never before”. The two even showed a public smooch.

What was the fuss last big about Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck. The two have not always cut the best figure in their public appearances in the recent past. One remembers poisonous looks and supposedly wild discussions. When Ben Affleck finally slammed the car door after JLo got in, the rumor mill churned once more. How is Bennifer’s marriage really going?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in love after alleged tantrum

Could these supposed signs have been completely misinterpreted? It almost looks like it. Or was a love performance due again after all the rumors of the crisis? Not clear! In any case, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted falling in love on a date together. No sign of stress.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just kiss the love crisis away

Instead, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went on a shopping spree in Beverly Hills with smiles on their faces. They even kissed in public. If the plan behind it is to get rid of the rumors about a possible marriage crisis, it could actually work. “They looked more in love than ever before,” writes the British “Mirror“, which also shows the paprazzi pictures.

Just a few days ago, the couple was photographed on the red carpet in an allegedly heated discussion. To this day it is not known what it was about. After the pair’s quirky performance, a source told Britain’s The Sun that Ben Affleck was reportedly “fed up” with JLo’s “divas-like claims.” It was also said that the actor prefers a more relaxed life, while JLo is more business oriented. That led to the alleged bang.

