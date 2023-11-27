Home » Jennifer López Breaks Silence with New Album ‘This is Me… Now’ and Special Project with Ben Affleck
After a decade-long hiatus, Jennifer López is set to make a grand return to the music scene with her new album, “This is Me… Now.” The multi-talented artist has also announced a special project alongside her former partner, Ben Affleck.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating López’s new music, and the announcement of “This is Me… Now” has caused a buzz in the entertainment industry. The album is set to showcase a new and evolved side of the artist, who has been working on this project for quite some time.

The news of the album’s release date has been making headlines across various media outlets, with fans expressing their excitement about López’s highly-anticipated return to the music scene. The album is expected to feature a fresh and contemporary sound that reflects the artist’s growth and evolution over the past decade.

In addition to her new music, López has also announced a special project with Ben Affleck, further adding to the excitement surrounding her upcoming album. The collaboration with her former partner has sparked curiosity and anticipation among fans and the media alike.

With the release of “This is Me… Now,” Jennifer López is ready to reaffirm her status as a leading figure in the music industry. The album promises to be a testament to the artist’s enduring talent and her ability to captivate audiences with her music.

López’s fans can now mark their calendars for the release date of “This is Me… Now” and look forward to experiencing the new chapter in the artist’s musical journey. The album is expected to be a significant moment in López’s career, and it is sure to leave a lasting impression on the music industry.

As the anticipation continues to build, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of “This is Me… Now” and are eager to see what Jennifer López has in store for them with her new album and movie project.

