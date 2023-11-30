Jennifer López Embraces Her Natural Beauty and New Album in Leggings and Makeup-Free Look

Jennifer López recently made a public appearance without a drop of makeup, wearing leggings, after announcing her new album. The singer and actress has also made headlines after burning a letter that her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck gave her 21 years ago. The contents of the letter, which were said to be a proof of love from Affleck, have sparked curiosity among fans. Additionally, López is set to reveal her unknown side in an intimate film, showing a new side of herself to her audience. The star has been open about her relationship with Affleck, discussing it in various media outlets. Fans can expect to see more coverage of López’s recent activities on Google News.

