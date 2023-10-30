Jennifer Lopez “Furious” After Ben Affleck’s Reunion with Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner: Leaked Photos Spark Anger

Headline: Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Ben Affleck’s Reunion with Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner

Subtitle: JLo furious after seeing affectionate photos; caught without makeup at McDonalds

A few days ago, it was reported that Jennifer Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck, was spotted with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in a very affectionate way. The reason behind their reunion appeared to be their children, but JLo was far from amused by the images that were leaked. According to Closer magazine, she was described as being “furious” about the situation.

Sources reveal that Jennifer Lopez felt blindsided by the photos and did not expect them to surface. Although Ben Affleck insisted that the interactions were completely innocent, JLo was reportedly not fully convinced. While she believed him, she still remained upset about the situation.

Adding fuel to the fire, Jennifer was caught without makeup on a day where tensions were already high. The seemingly carefree day turned sour when paparazzi started photographing the couple during a visit to a McDonalds in Los Angeles, California. JLo’s reaction escalated when she made the “Britney sign” in front of the cameras, displaying her annoyance.

This is not the first time Jennifer Lopez has expressed her frustration with the invasive nature of the paparazzi. Previously, she has openly voiced her dislike of being followed during regular activities, such as going to the gym.

Despite the public scrutiny, JLo and Ben Affleck continue to give their relationship a second chance at love. This incident has caused a stir among their fans, who are eagerly watching their every move.

As the couple navigates the ups and downs of their highly publicized reunion, it remains to be seen how they will handle future challenges.

