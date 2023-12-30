Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Abs on Paradise Vacation to Saint Barth

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has opted for an unforgettable end to the year by heading to the French island of San Bartolome, also known as Saint Barth. Embracing the warm weather, sunshine, and stunning beaches, JLo has been spotted showcasing her incredible figure in a minimalist white bikini and a beachy straw hat.

The 54-year-old star has been flaunting her toned arms, six-pack abs, and strong legs, showing off the results of her strict exercise routine. The photos of JLo’s enviable physique have been making the rounds on the internet, with many marveling at her dedication to fitness and wellness.

While many have wondered about the whereabouts of her children and husband, it turns out that she is not alone on this trip. Jennifer Lopez has been accompanied by her husband, actor Ben Affleck, with the two being caught on camera being affectionate and close. It seems that the power couple is looking to make the most of the year-end holiday season on the picturesque island of Saint Barth.

