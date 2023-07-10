Jenny Blanco Opens Up About Her Desire to Be a Mother and Her Regrets

Title: Jenny Blanco Opens Up About Motherhood and New Role in “De Extremo a Extremo”

Subtitle: The popular Dominican television host reflects on her desire to become a mother and her evolving career on the hit show.

In a recent interview with Listín Diario, Jenny Blanco, the only remaining female host from the previous cast of “De Extremo a Extremo,” shared some personal revelations. With her signature smile and captivating honey eyes, Blanco confessed to having a terrible sense of direction, playfully admitting to getting lost in the newsroom after the interview.

But amidst the lighthearted moment, Blanco also spoke candidly about her deep desire to become a mother for the first time. Previously married to Italian-Colombian businessman Antonio Bendek from 2016 to 2020, Blanco called him a great friend and admired his potential as an excellent father. She discussed her regret for postponing the option of oocyte vitrification or egg freezing, a fertility preservation method popular among celebrities such as Eva Longoria, Sofía Vergara, and Chrissy Teigen.

Blanco expressed remorse for not discussing this option during her marriage and shared her mistake of waiting for a perfect relationship to start a family. She acknowledged her highly developed maternal instinct and now understands that sometimes, one should simply follow their heart and not overthink things.

Amidst these personal revelations, Blanco also discussed her current role in the newly revamped “De Extremo a Extremo” talk show. After the departure of former colleagues Caroline Aquino and Nahiony Reyes, and the addition of Gabi Desangles, Verónica Batista, Nelfa Núñez, Franchesca Astier, and María Luisa Molina, Blanco has become the main female figure. She expressed her trust in Telemicro, where she believes her journey is not yet complete, and highlighted the expertise of renowned television producer René Brea.

Blanco praised her new colleagues, describing them as excellent professionals and beautiful, intelligent women. She emphasized the importance of building a special synergy among them to continue making “De Extremo a Extremo” a successful program that resonates with viewers.

Reflecting on the changing landscape of beauty pageants, Blanco referenced her own experience with Miss World in 2012. At the time, she was prevented from participating due to age restrictions, which were later revised. Blanco commended the current trend of inclusivity, where married women, mothers, pregnant women, and older women are now given the opportunity to compete. She described the previous limitations as frustrating for many aspiring participants and emphasized her happiness regarding the newfound openness in pageants.

Overall, Jenny Blanco’s latest interview provided a glimpse into her personal aspirations and professional growth. Her honesty and optimism about the future have resonated with her fans, and they eagerly anticipate what she will bring to “De Extremo a Extremo” in the next phase of her career.

