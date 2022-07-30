China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On July 29, MBC announced that Jun Hyun Moo, Lee Hong Ki and Kim Da Hyun were confirmed to be the MCs of “Odd Games”.

According to the official announcement, host Jun Hyun-moo, FTISLAND member Lee Hong-ki and TWICE’s Kim Da-hyun will gather as the main MCs to host the “Idol Games”. He also said that Jun Hyun-moo is the veteran host of “Idol Games”, and variety idol Lee Hong-ki also predicted that he will actively participate in the commentary in e-sports and newly established dance sports. TWICE Kim Da-hyun has been the main MC for the first time since 2019. He has shown a high level of hosting skills and a sense of variety, so taking into consideration, the three of them will work together this year.

It is reported that the “Idol Games” will be divided into 5 sports including track and field (short distance, relay), archery, dance sports, indoor futsal, and e-sports. Among them, the main MC Lee Hongki, Park Ji-eun (voice), and Aiki will serve as the commentary team of the sports dance as a new project in 2022. In addition, the commentary and the lineup of judges that bring a different kind of fun to the show will also be the highlights of each project.

In addition, the 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival special “Idol Games” will be recorded according to the project on July 30 and August 1.