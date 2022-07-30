Home Entertainment Jeon Hyun-moo, Lee Hong-ki, and Kim Da-hyun are confirmed to be the MCs of “The Odd Games” to be recorded at the end of the month jqknews
Entertainment

Jeon Hyun-moo, Lee Hong-ki, and Kim Da-hyun are confirmed to be the MCs of “The Odd Games” to be recorded at the end of the month jqknews

by admin

　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On July 29, MBC announced that Jun Hyun Moo, Lee Hong Ki and Kim Da Hyun were confirmed to be the MCs of “Odd Games”.

According to the official announcement, host Jun Hyun-moo, FTISLAND member Lee Hong-ki and TWICE’s Kim Da-hyun will gather as the main MCs to host the “Idol Games”. He also said that Jun Hyun-moo is the veteran host of “Idol Games”, and variety idol Lee Hong-ki also predicted that he will actively participate in the commentary in e-sports and newly established dance sports. TWICE Kim Da-hyun has been the main MC for the first time since 2019. He has shown a high level of hosting skills and a sense of variety, so taking into consideration, the three of them will work together this year.

It is reported that the “Idol Games” will be divided into 5 sports including track and field (short distance, relay), archery, dance sports, indoor futsal, and e-sports. Among them, the main MC Lee Hongki, Park Ji-eun (voice), and Aiki will serve as the commentary team of the sports dance as a new project in 2022. In addition, the commentary and the lineup of judges that bring a different kind of fun to the show will also be the highlights of each project.

In addition, the 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival special “Idol Games” will be recorded according to the project on July 30 and August 1.

See also  Iqiyi's self-made VR content is selected for three times in four years and is again nominated for the VR competition list of the Venice Film Festival_Sina Technology

You may also like

The daily fortune of the twelve zodiac signs...

The minor injured in the Hong Kong men’s...

Replay of “Bright Sword”, “Soldier Assault” and other...

From micromosaics to furniture and jewels, Sicis plan...

Carrying forward the excellent traditional culture, Youku launches...

Laura, who is in her 30s, is here,...

The 12th Beijing International Film Festival opens in...

The love movie “Meet You” released a special...

Fangcao Gallery Launches Qixi Festival Digital Collection, FENDI...

Someone has won two Oscars, someone is a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy