Jeremy Allen White: The New Face of Calvin Klein and Rosalía’s Support

Jeremy Allen White is the new face of Calvin Klein and has caused a stir with the release of his new advertisement for the brand. The actor appears in the ad wearing nothing but his underwear as he walks around the rooftops of New York, showcasing his physique.

The images and clips from the advertisement have quickly circulated on social media, garnering attention and praise from fans and admirers. One person in particular who has reacted to the ad is White’s girlfriend, Rosalía. The couple has been spotted together in public on numerous occasions, and fans have been eagerly waiting for Rosalía’s response to the steamy Calvin Klein advertisement.

Finally, Rosalía has broken her silence and given her approval by liking the post on Instagram. The singer is known for being private about her personal life, so her subtle reaction speaks volumes about her support for her boyfriend’s new venture.

In a recent interview with GQ, White opened up about feeling “imposter syndrome” while shooting the ad, admitting that he initially struggled to feel comfortable in the role. The 32-year-old actor expressed his disbelief at being the face of such a renowned brand, highlighting the surreal nature of the experience.

With all this excitement surrounding White’s new gig, the big question on everyone’s mind now is whether Rosalía will accompany him to the upcoming Golden Globes gala. As the power couple continues to captivate audiences, all eyes will be on them as they navigate their budding romance in the spotlight.