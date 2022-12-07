In 2020, Jerry Lorenzo and his personal brand Fear of God announced that they would switch from Nike to the adidas camp and reached a long-term cooperative relationship. However, there was no new news after that except for the yellow hooded sweatshirt released at INNERSECT at the beginning of the year. Recently, Jerry Lorenzo for The adidas Basketball 2023 latest spring and summer series, which was exposed last week, issued an official statement.

adidas Basketball released the latest 2023 spring and summer series “Remember the Why” last week. Fear of God officially released a statement on Instagram, saying that because the series is similar to INNERSECT products, it is generally believed to be related to Fear of God, but in fact Fear of God did not participate in the design process of the series, and added that the two parties will focus on the development of the branch brand “Fear of God Athletics”, which is expected to bring more new information in the first half of 2023.

Jerry Lorenzo and Fear of God are not involved or connected to the adidas Basketball “Remember The Why” campaign and collection launching this holiday season. The partnership between adidas and Jerry Lorenzo has evolved over the past two years to a concentrated focus on the creation and development of Fear of God Athletics. With the intent to maximize the opportunity with Fear of God Athletics, this unobstructed focal point, will provide Fear of God and adidas the necessary capacity to deliver against an uncompromised and unparalleled performance vision that is set to transcend both sport and fashion. Both houses look forward to sharing more in the first half of 2023 and remain enthusiastic about the vision for our collective partnership.

The partnership between the two parties was officially finalized in 2020, and they have continued to develop and create in the past two years, focusing on the complete development of Fear of God Athletics. Interested readers please pay attention to future follow-up reports.