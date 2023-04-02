The German/Austrian band JESTRESS published today with “Riot” another single & video from the forthcoming debut album “Antinomy” .



ith their new single “Riot”, Jestress show, both lyrically and musically, that it is worth fighting for and standing up for your own opinion and life. With the powerful, but also with the quiet tones, Jestress deal with this very important topic and encourage their own rebellion.

Listen and watch HERE! pure.

JESTRESS aim high, born to run ahead, not lag behind. At first just a vague vision of violinist Antonia-Alexa Georgiew and singer/guitarist Daniel Fellner, meanwhile, with the support of bassist Axel One and drummer Chris Grabner, they have become a serious band that, with their wild yet straight mixture of modern metal, pop melodies and rugged extremes seriously has the effrontery to please.

The four are by no means completely unknown in the genre in which they move so confidently with Jestress. Daniel Fellner, producer and guitarist of the Austrian multi-platinum success duo Seiler and Speer, has already faced the hardened ears of critics with his band Devastating Enemy and was also responsible for the production of Harakiri For The Sky, among other things. Violinist Antonia-Alexa Georgiew enjoyed classical training on her instrument, has been playing the first violin at the Salzburg Festival in the piece “Jedermann” for ten years and is booked for almost every major pop production in Austria, she has also stood with the Viennese high-flyer Wanda been on stage several times.

Drummer Chris Grabner tans the skins of the Austrian thrash deathrs Artas and currently plays the percussions alongside Jestress with Seiler and Speer when he isn’t descending into death metal Black Metal spheres with his project Mynskh.

Unlike his band members, bassist Axel One is not from Vienna, but calls Berlin his home. Axel One is an integral part of the German metal scene. Berlin Metal TV, We Butter The Bread With Butter and also the group Placenta are his most important stations. And with his wonderfully idiosyncratic Falco interpretations, he has meanwhile also been able to make a name for himself as a solo artist.

Step closer and secure the best seat in the upcoming apocalypse. But don’t worry too much – Jestress deliver the perfect soundtrack to hemostasis.

Band-Links:

The post JESTRESS – release new single & video appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

