After almost a decade of work, the journalist Daniel Barranquero presented the biographical book on Sebastián “Pelado” Viberti, a legend of Cordoba soccer. He was the greatest star that Málaga CF of Spain produced, but he was born in football in the pastures of Jesús María and, above all, in the “little field” that was meters from his house.

Barranquero recently had the opportunity to personally meet many of Viberti’s neighbors, friends and baseball partners, who provided valuable information for his book Viberti, Viberti! The legend of the shoes. He communicated with them from Spain over the years by email and Whatsapp.

In the meeting room of the Municipality of Jesús María, the city gave him a distinction through the Deliberative Council, before beginning a talk that was plagued with emotions.

“I think this presentation is more special, with people who have known him and many people who have experienced many things in childhood. I clarify that this seems sacrilege to me: I speak to you about him when you are the ones who can speak, “said the biographer in front of an audience that did not spare any tears.”

While Barranquero recounted the endless encounters on the improvised fields of Jesús María and amateur tournaments, including Sacachispas, Torino, Pueblo Nuevo, Flecha de oro, he also recalled his start as a player for Talleres de Jesús María, his time at Bochas Sport Club de Colonia Caroya or its mythical confrontations against Falucho de Jesús María.

The feeling that remained floating about that meeting is that “Pelado” has already left Jesús María’s crack and with several of the qualities that characterized him throughout his career: judicious in handling the ball, generous to assist his teammates, and scoring instinct.

One off the charts

After the recounting of anecdotes that even seem to belong to a myth, since to this day Viberti continues to be the greatest idol produced by Málaga, comparable as a phenomenon to Maradona’s Nápoli, came the exchange of local anecdotes.

Miguel Godoy, for example, recalled that his house faced Viberti’s through the back wall and that Sebastián jumped there immediately after lunch for impromptu games in the patio or on the street until a ball hit the Ordoñez family’s gate. the end of the game.

Or Tomás “Quico” Monserrat, a soccer teammate from the time when Pelado immigrated to San Lorenzo de Córdoba, who described him: “He had a huge presence on the field and although he wasn’t the oldest, he was the one who gave orders and stopped us in front of our rivals”.

And for those who had the opportunity to visit him in Malaga, Viberti was the best passport. And it is that from the very day of his debut -when he gave four assists and scored his first goal- the chant was born that has almost survived to this day Vibeeeerti, Vibeeerti !, dragging the letter E.

This was narrated by Elsa Rivadero de Gallo, who lived next to the Malaguista star and who had the opportunity to visit him at the beginning of the 1970s.

“One day he lent his brother the car so he could take us for a ride and when we got back we had an accident. When she explained to him that the car belonged to Viberti and that she had lent it to him, we ended up with the police giving us a tour to visit the wineries, ”Elsa recalled in an anecdote that is also in the 510-page book that Barranquero wrote.

An ending full of emotion

“My father,” Barranquero said, “talked about Viberti like someone who talks about a fictional superhero. He told me ‘Dani, I’m going to tell you when we were great (with Málaga)’ and Sebastián was always in those stories ”.

“Jesús María -he added- is one more actor in the book because he contributed things that he could not have known. It is impossible to understand Sebastián without those anecdotes”.

“Viberti is the most important figure of my club, of Málaga, but I have not written it because he was a great player -which he was- but because everything that surrounded him seemed fascinating to me”, confessed the chronicler of the book before a guided tour of the places of Jesús María that the “Pelado” frequented.

Before returning to Spain, where Barranquero works as a journalist for the ACB Basketball League, he left some impressions on his social networks: “I need a few days to order everything I feel, to process what I have experienced, to convey my gratitude, to make sure that everything that has happened this week has not been a dream”.

“I have never cried so much at a farewell, which I promise will be a see you later because it is impossible, after so many impossible anecdotes, not to think about returning to what is also my land. 10,000 kilometers from home I have felt valued and I have felt very loved ”, he closed with emotion.

