Jesús María is the venue for the first Congress of Good Municipal Practices, with visitors from all over Córdoba

This Thursday Jesús María will host an event centered on the debate on municipalism. It will be the Congress of Good Municipal Practices

The headquarters will be the site of the National Dressage and Folklore Festival where there will be speakers who will share experiences in community intervention, participatory budgeting, participatory design and development of community projects.

Among the exhibitors will be Florencia Galimberti from the Local Innovation Network, and the architect Ana Gutiérrez, from Bolivia, a specialist in urban planning and sustainability, among several others.

The start of the event is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. and will extend with the development of each module throughout the day.

Each panel will have a moderator, in the case of the one inherent to citizen participation, the person in charge of directing the talk will be Diego Marconetti, a journalist from The voice.

The congress has endorsements from the National University of Córdoba, Catholic University, Blas Pascal University, Siglo XXI University, Local Innovation Network, IERAL of the Mediterranean Foundation, The voice of the interior and Chain 3.

