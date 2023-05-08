Jesús María tripled his municipal commons: how the new map turned out

The Municipality of Jesús María tripled its extension after the Legislature of Córdoba approved the ejido expansion project last Wednesday.

More news from Jesús María and Colonia Caroya

The city expanded its territory to 7,917 hectares and 5,917 square meters, tripling the zoning that had been approved 37 years ago.

The approval of the bill was given in the 12th ordinary session of the Legislature, it had been presented by the Municipality arguing that, by not having this law, residents were left out of municipal services and urban development plans .

The law was approved unanimously, after the favorable dispatch of the Institutional, Municipal and Communal Affairs Commission, published the local media FM Comunicar.

“Jesús María, without a doubt, is the door to the North of Córdoba, but also to the northwest of Argentina, and the site of the largest Festival in Latin America. What this law does is certify the reality and the present of the head of the Colón Department ”, remarked the legislator Carlos Presas, who was in charge of defending the project in the compound, along with his peers Marisa Carrillo and Alberto Ambrosio.

“Having an orderly city in land use is a necessity to be able to project ourselves into the future,” said Mayor Luis Picat for his part after the unanimous approval.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

