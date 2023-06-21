Jesús María wants to add businesses to the fight against street harassment

The Municipality of Jesús María launched an initiative that seeks, on the one hand, to reveal and contain situations of violence in public spaces, but also to add identifiable businesses as safe places.

At the same time, merchants and institutional references will be trained to provide them with tools on how to act in case of detecting situations of street harassment.

An open survey is already available, at the link bit.ly/EncuestaEspaciosSeguros, through which the main areas, streets and times in which women, dissidents or diversities feel more secure or not, and what factors influence

The anonymous and virtual survey reveals whether women, young people, girls or members of the LGTBIQ+ collective were victims of situations of harassment, exhibitionism, attempted kidnapping, robbery, attempted rape, or other incidents.

And if the occurrence of those events had to do with having been in places such as bus stops and remises, construction sites, open fields, vacant lots, uninhabited houses, places with a lack of maintenance such as tall grasslands, or dimly lit sectors.

The survey will also be replicated in person in crowded places such as municipal sports centers. The objective of this initiative is to raise awareness in the community with information and action protocols.

engaged community

In a second stage, merchants will be called to provide them with information about the program. In addition, training on the subject will be carried out for those who adhere; and also personnel from the Judicial Unit, the Police and the Municipal Urban Guard.

In a third instance, merchants will be invited to identify their premises with the “Purple Commerce: Safe Place” seal, so that they become spaces for protection and containment in the face of possible situations of street harassment or violence.

The purpose is that employees or business owners have the tools and are trained to give immediate responses, for example, calling the police, contacting a relative or allowing the victim to remain in the place until they receive accompaniment.

Exhibitionist on the Camino Real

In addition to the situations that were certainly not reported to a public body, there were some acts of street violence that kept the community concerned.

In one such event, a young male exhibitionist would appear to women who used the Camino Real for walks or jogs and give them a great scare.

The other situation occurred on several occasions near a primary school in the area located to the west of the railway with a young man who was chasing girls and inappropriately touching some of them.

With this initiative, the Gender Policies Unit tries to articulate with different actors in the community to generate lines of action that guarantee the fulfillment of rights.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

