The Metallic Hardcore high-flyers from Philadelphia release JESUS ​​PIECE on April 14th. In 2023 her latest album “…So Unknown” via Century Media Records.



So Unknown…, that sums up our band,’ says JESUS ​​PIECE frontman Aaron Heard as he ponders the title of the Philly hardcore metal force’s highly anticipated second album. Everything about us was always a very unknown situation. We didn’t know how to sound, we didn’t know who to tour with, and that’s been with us from the start.

We’re a very enigmatic band.’ Seven years into their career, built on an uncompromising ethos and a carefully crafted, brutal sound, JESUS ​​PIECE fuse intelligence and aggression in a way that doesn’t just push the rigid boundaries of the genre. It sets the standard for the shape of hardcore in the future.

‘So Unknown’ is the sound of articulated brutality that defies categorization. It’s 28 minutes of anger and introspection hitting the red zone. From the explosive opener ‘In Constraints’ to the dissonant tones of ‘Tunnel Vision’ and the snappy ‘An Offering to The Night’, JESUS ​​PIECE’s Century Media debut and first album since 2018’s landmark ‘Only Self’ rewards the wait.

Co-produced and mixed by Randy LeBouef (Every Time I Die, Orthodox), ‘…So Unknown’ is a spectacular second act and a transition into something more intense and personal for the five Pennsylvania-based musicians.

They took their name from a popular piece of religious jewelry — ‘It had a hip-hop vibe,’ says Aaron. ‘We didn’t want a stupid metal sounding name so we went the opposite way and just did it.’

Tracklist

1. In Constraints (02:19)

2. Fear Of Failure (03:06)

3. Tunnel Vision (03:23)

4. FTBS (02:12)

5. Silver Lining (03:55)

6. Gates of Horn (02:18)

7. Profane (02:11)

8. An Offering to the Night (02:13)

9. Stolen Life (03:20)

10. The Bond (02:48)

(Total duration: 27:47)

Line-Up:

Aaron Heard – lead vocals

David Updike – guitars

John Distefano – guitars

Anthony Marinaro – bass

Luis Aponte – drums

The post JESUS ​​PIECE – Standing in the starting blocks with a new album appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

