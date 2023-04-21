Jethro Tull – RökFlöte – Album Review

Jethro Tull – Smoke Flute
Origin: UK
Release: 21.04.2023
Label: InsideOut Music / Sony Music
Duration: 48:15
Genre: Progressive Rock
For the latest release from the house Jethro Tull goes Ian Anderson far back in his own past. And even more, because for Smoke Flute Mr.Anderson has conducted extensive research and, with his folk progressive rock, looks at Nordic mythologies and his closeness to nature from a different angle.
The inclined listener can see how far back it goes from the artwork, which is designed in the style of a cave painting. And as its attention to detail dictates, it continues with the album title, which is more or less a corruption of ragnarok, the Norse equivalent of the biblical apocalypse. The songs describe the deities and their task in the polytheistic Nordic world of gods and are metrically in the form of multi-height trochaeas or iambics, as they often occur in the German language and a reference on the part of Anderson to the Germanic roots of the Old Norse is.
Jethro Tull So they embark on the paths of Nordic mythologies and combine autobiographical concerns about their own origins with those folk rock elements, as they did in the 1970s Songs From The Wood or Heavy Horses were already present. The cast has changed since The Zealot Gene not changed, and of course the flute is a central element Smoke Flute. The songs radiate the Nordic character, especially in the lyrics.
Gods, myths and rock music
Musically, the listener gets the dose of Tull they expect. As for example in The Navigators, that you HERE can hear. musically goes Ian Anderson to make sure. In order to keep to the metric already described, he often turns to rap, which suits his voice, which has become brittle over the years. Vocal support comes up Smoke Flute also through the recitative of the Icelandic actress and singer Unnur Birna, which some Old Icelandic phrases from the Edda quoted.
Ultimately ask Jethro Tull satisfied their fans with rock songs and the ultimate heavy metal instrument. But also the typical Anderson humor and his conceptual nitpicking come up Smoke Flute by no means too short.
Conclusion
Even after more than five decades Jethro Tull satisfied their listeners with pithy, complex rock songs, intelligent lyrics and the characteristic transverse flute. Smoke Flute is a conceptual work without any major musical surprises, but with plenty of fodder for fans of Norse mythologies. 8 / 10
Line Up
Ian Anderson – vocals, flute
David Goodier – Bass
John O’Hara – Piano, Keyboard, Accordion
Scott Hammond – drums
Joe Parrish-James – guitars, mandolin
Tracklist
01. Lust
02. Ginnungagap
03. Allfather
04. The Feathered Consort
05. Hammer On Hammer
06. Wolf Unchained
07. The Perfect One
08. Trickster (And The Mistletoe)
09. Cornucopia
10. The Navigators
11. Guardian’s Watch
12. Ithavoll
