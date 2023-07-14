Home » Jets extend contract to Quinnen Williams, for 4 years and 96 million
Jets extend contract to Quinnen Williams, for 4 years and 96 million

Jets extend contract to Quinnen Williams, for 4 years and 96 million

All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams agreed to a $96 million, four-year contract extension Thursday with the New York Jets, according to a person familiar with the deal.

Williams is now the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL, trailing only Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams, who earns $31.7 million a year.

The deal for Williams includes a guaranteed salary of $66 million, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not disclosed the terms of the deal.

The guaranteed amount is the largest in Jets history, surpassing the $51 million linebacker CJ Mosley earned as a free agent in 2019.

“Quinnen is the prototype of a Jet,” owner Woody Johnson said in a statement released by the team to announce the deal.

Williams will average $24 million a year on the contract, which will keep him in New York through the 2027 season. Titans’ Jeffery Simmons ($23.5 million), Commanders’ Daron Payne ($22.5 million) and Dexter Lawrence Most of the Giants ($22.5 million) received new deals this offseason, but Williams out-did them all.

“The success of this organization is more than important to me, and completing this agreement allows me to put my full focus on leaving a positive impact for it,” Williams said in a statement. “I’m excited to do my best alongside my brothers to prepare for the season ahead.”

Williams skipped the Jets’ voluntary workouts while he waited for his agent and the team to come to an agreement.

Jets coach Robert Saleh sounded upbeat during the offseason. He said the parties would have a signed contract before next week, when the team opens practice camp.

“I’ll let the business guys handle all this, but it’s going to get done,” Saleh said last month. “He will be here for camp, ready to roll. And once he is, I’m sure he’ll be the same guy as last year.”

