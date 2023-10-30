Jewels, the treasures of the glittering Viennese court at auction at Sotheby’s

Listen to the audio version of the article

The glitter of the Viennese court at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries inspired countless films, novels and works of art. And in Geneva, next 6, 7 and 8 November, you can find its essence in a fabulous auction of 200 jewels that belonged to the nobility of the time. The “Vienna 1900: An Imperial and Royal Collection” auction, organized by Sotheby’s as part of its Luxury Week, will offer jewels from a private collection fortunately found in a bank, where it was kept for over a century and which probably contains the best examples of high jewelery of the time.

The jewels of the Habsburg court at auction in Geneva

«This collection is perhaps the most important in the “Noble Jewels” segment since the record sale of “Royal Jewels from the Bourbon-Parma Family” four years ago», noted Andres White Correal, vice president of Sotheby’s and senior director of the jewelry department, referring to the The auction totaled over $53 million, with 90% of the lots selling above their initial estimate and bids from 43 countries. This time the expectations are lower, given that it is expected to total proceeds of between 3.3 and 5.6 million dollars. Furthermore, in addition to pieces that could exceed seven figures, there are many others with a more accessible price. But for many pieces it is the historical value that is equally interesting.

Three diamond brooches, Wilhelm Haarstrick, circa 1900 (estimate 10-15 thousand dollars)

In the catalogue, for example, the three star-shaped brooches in diamonds stand out, made famous by the portrait of Empress Elisabeth, known and loved as “Sissi”, created by Franz Xaver Winterhalter in 1865: their shape was such a success that it was replicated, as in the case of brooches at auction, for decades. Then there is the extraordinary “davant-de-corsage” in pearls and diamonds, a wedding gift for Archduchess Maria Theresa of Austria-Teschen for her marriage to Duke Philip Württemberg in 1865 (initial estimate: 302-504 thousand dollars), and the exceptional parure with necklace and brooch in diamonds and rubies made by Emperor Franz Joseph to the court jeweler, Köchert, as a wedding gift for his niece, Archduchess Margarete Sophie, wife of Duke Albrecht of Württemberg in 1893: «It is a masterpiece of delicacy, when you touch the flowers they seem real – said White Correal -.

Tiara necklace in rubies and diamonds, Köchert, circa 1893 (estimate 122-178 thousand dollars)

As with many other jewels of the time, the necklace could also be worn as a tiara and the brooch as a whole or separated into smaller brooches” (in this case the estimate is 123-179 thousand dollars). Also wonderful and notable for the quality and size of the gems is the brooch with pearls and diamonds given by Duke Alexander of Württemberg to Archduchess Maria Theresa for the aforementioned wedding with her son. Also notable in the catalog are the tiara (with its original design) created by Köchert as a wedding gift from the emperor to his niece Maria Immaculata with Duke Robert of Wuttenburg, in 1900 (estimate 302-504 thousand dollars) and a fan, also by Köchert , in mother of pearl, diamonds and lace.

Coat of arms of the Order of the Golden Fleece, early 20th century. Zircons, sapphires and diamonds. Coming from the collection of Ferdinand I, Tsar of Bulgaria (estimate 19-31 thousand dollars)

The Vienna of that era had a concentration of aristocrats like no other city of the time, also as a consequence of the transfer of many families after the end of the monarchy first and then of the empire in France: «It was a city where one had to show , represent one’s role at court”, White Correal said again. And jewels were codes for telling one’s story, marking alliances and friendships, expressing one’s taste, one’s wealth. Men also wore them, pinned to their uniform or in the form of rings, cufflinks, tie clips, but also cigarette cases of exquisite workmanship and precious materials.